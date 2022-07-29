CADMIUM REVEALS INNOVATIONS IN EVENTS AND EDUCATION AT ANNUAL CONFERENCE

Hundreds of learning and event technology professionals convened for two-day hybrid event, Cadmium Spark

WASHINGTON, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadmium concluded their annual conference this week at Nationals Park. Conceived as an essential hybrid event for leaders in the professional events and online learning space, Cadmium Spark was attended by over 300 technologists from associations, non-profits, healthcare and life sciences organizations.

Cadmium Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cadmium) (PRNewswire)

The program commenced on July 25 with a virtual address from John Pierson, CEO of Cadmium. Pierson revealed the company's advancements in creating an integrated life-cycle suite of applications and services for the events and educational initiatives of their customers.

Acknowledging an unprecedented period of change in the learning and events industry, Pierson remarked: "We're ready for whatever in-person, virtual, or hybrid activity is going to be needed. The products have been built, the teams have been trained, and the capabilities are there to be leveraged."

Throughout the conference, in-person and virtual attendees visited an assortment of concurrent sessions. Thought leadership from industry insiders, hands-on technology workshops, and other learning opportunities punctuated the program. A keynote address on the future of associations by Artesha Moore, FASAE, CAE, President and CEO of Association Forum, concluded the first day's activities.

The second day of programming began with an analysis of recent and upcoming enhancements to the Cadmium product suite. Recent innovations include:

An assortment of user experience (UX) and user interface (UI) enhancements to Cadmium's flagship learning management systems, Elevate and EthosCE

Warpwire Live, an ultra-low latency live streaming solution built to promote real-time, accessible virtual event experiences

An integration between CLEAR Health Pass and Cadmium's proprietary registration platform, providing a seamless and secure way to verify vaccination and health status at in-person and hybrid events

Stronger integrations between Cadmium's suite of event, learning, and video management technology for more seamless administrator experiences

Cadmium technology powered Cadmium Spark. The company itself supplied the mobile app, website, live streaming, badge printing, and registration platform. Cadmium's own speaker and exhibitor management, survey collector, and abstract review tool worked behind the scenes.

The conference served as a vital opportunity for new, existing, and prospective Cadmium customers to experience the past, present, and future of content delivery. Individuals interested in learning more about Cadmium Spark can explore the program here.

About Cadmium

Cadmium simplifies the production of live, hybrid and virtual events and maximizes the value of online learning with a single, flexible platform designed to capture the chemistry of people, ideas and knowledge. The company's software products are trusted by more than 1000 content-driven organizations worldwide to generate revenue, drive customer retention, and lower operational costs for their events and education initiatives. For more information, visit gocadmium.com.

