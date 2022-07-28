Heineken USA partners with Silverbullet to accelerate its data strategy and deliver meaningful consumer experiences at scale

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Silverbullet, today announces its partnership with the leading brewer HEINEKEN USA, as it supports the company in the continued development and execution of its consumer data strategy. This collaboration is a testament to the digital transformation journey that HEINEKEN USA have been on to recruit and connect with.

Silverbullet has been appointed as HEINEKEN USA's chosen specialist partner due to their legacy in supporting global brands to step into the new data-driven marketing age. HEINEKEN USA selected Silverbullet to enable them to tap into the data opportunity through state-of-the-art technology, providing them with the right skills, mindset, and experience to deliver and execute a future-proofed strategy centred around the consumer.

"HEINEKEN USA have been working towards unlocking and utilising the data available to us for some time. If we can measure user behaviour, and glean insights from our consumers, we can continue to drive relevance and consistently provide high quality experiences. Towards the end of 2021, we engaged Silverbullet to build on previous learnings and help us take our strategy to the next level. Their domain expertise has been invaluable" Rebekah Kennedy, Consumer Data Director at Heineken USA.

During the past five months, Silverbullet has undertaken a comprehensive acceleration program for HEINEKEN USA. The Silverbullet team executed an in-depth discovery initiative, provided thorough gap analysis, and designed a tailor-made data strategy roadmap in collaboration with the brand, to outline the vision and tangible steps to unlock the value of consumer data.

"We couldn't be more excited to continue our partnership with HEINEKEN USA, as we move into the next phase of the project in bringing their enhanced consumer data strategy to life. We love working closely with a forward thinking cross-functional marketing team at the organisation, who are very determined to enable great experiences for their consumers across brands" says Andrea Ghibaudi, Vice President Enterprise Strategy at Silverbullet. "The ambition and enthusiasm HEINEKEN USA has brought to the project, has been a real inspiration, and I can't wait to see what the future brings."

About Silverbullet

Silverbullet is a data and digital transformation company that delivers future-proofed solutions for a privacy-first, post-cookie era.

Our combination of technology and expert professional services encompasses first-party data strategy and customer journey activation advisory, adtech and martech services, and a contextual intelligence engine that generates powerful business outcomes and customer-centric experiences.

Headquartered in London, UK, the Group employs 70+ people in five countries, across The Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

