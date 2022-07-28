Florida Realtors® Named to Top '100 Best Companies' List

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Realtors®, the largest professional trade association in Florida, has been named one of Florida's "Best Companies To Work For."

The annual "Best Companies To Work For In Florida" list, featured in a special August issue of Florida Trend magazine, ranks 100 companies in small, medium and large employer categories. Florida Realtors ranked 26th in the mid-size employer category.

"Creating a culture of trust and empowerment is an everyday process," says Florida Realtors CEO Margy Grant. "When given the opportunity to do the right thing at the right time, employees will choose to do so when they feel trusted and empowered. At Florida Realtors, we invite our employees into the discussion for our mission to be the 'Voice for Real Estate in Florida.' They are as important to our brand as any of our products, tools or services."

Florida Realtors has 140 employees and two Florida offices: its headquarters in Orlando and a public policy office in Tallahassee. As the state Realtor association, it provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to its 225,000 members in 51 local Realtor boards and associations.

To participate in the "Best Companies To Work For In Florida" program, companies or government entities were required to have at least 15 workers in Florida and to be in operation at least one year. Those that chose to participate underwent an evaluation of their workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The process also included a survey to measure employee satisfaction. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Workforce Research Group partners with Florida Trend magazine to conduct the process, do the survey, determine final rankings and manage the program.

"Nearly every business in Florida has had to implement new and creative ways to attract and retain employees as the nation experiences near historic lows in the unemployment rate," says Florida Trend Executive Editor Vickie Chachere. "The competition for high-quality talent has never been greater and employees are raising their expectations of their workplaces. Companies that support, elevate and celebrate their employees and are changemakers in creating positive workplace cultures will be the winners in the talent race."

Florida Trend Publisher David Denor adds, "Florida companies continue to lead, and lead by example. This impressive list of companies has not let adversity get in the way. They continue to innovate and step outside the box with critical thinking to ensure the success of not only their internal employees, but their clients as well. These inspirational and visionary companies provide a glimpse into what tomorrow's workplace and workforce will look like. Lessons learned from these industry pioneers span far and wide."

The "Best Companies To Work For In Florida" program is managed by Florida Trend and Workforce Research Group and is endorsed by the HR Florida State Council. Workforce Research Group handled the registration, survey and analysis and determined the final rankings. Check out Florida Trend's list of 100 Best Companies To Work For In Florida online.

Florida Trend business magazine is read by 270,000 business executives, civic leaders and government officials each month. It covers regional and statewide business news, industry executives and the business sectors they represent, as well as Florida's lifestyle, arts and culture scene.

Florida Realtors® serves as the voice for real estate in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to its 225,000 members in 51 boards/associations. Florida Realtors® Newsroom website is available at http://floridarealtors.org/newsroom.

