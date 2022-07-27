50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

RPC, Inc. Announces Reinstatement of Quarterly Cash Dividend

Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

ATLANTA, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) announced today that its Board of Directors reinstated and declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share payable September 9, 2022 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on August 10, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/RPC, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/RPC, Inc.)(PRNewswire)

"We are pleased that RPC is issuing its first cash dividend since 2019," stated Ben M. Palmer, RPC's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This action is consistent with our long-term focus on creating shareholder value. The reinstatement of our quarterly dividend also reflects our confidence in an improving domestic U.S. oilfield services industry and RPC's ability to generate strong financial results."

RPC provides a broad range of specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent and major oilfield companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States, including the Gulf of Mexico, mid-continent, southwest, Appalachian and Rocky Mountain regions, and in selected international markets.  RPC's investor website can be found on the internet at RPC.net.

For information about RPC, Inc. or this event, please contact:

Michael L. Schmit 
Chief Financial Officer 
(404) 321-2140 
irdept@rpc.net

Jim Landers 
Vice President Corporate Services 
(404) 321-2162 
jlanders@rpc.net  

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rpc-inc-announces-reinstatement-of-quarterly-cash-dividend-301593890.html

SOURCE RPC, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.