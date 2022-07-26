Regen BioPharma, Inc. Files Provisional Patent Application on Second Generation Survivin mRNA Cancer Immunotherapy Vaccine

Novel Means of Leveraging Cellular Therapy to "Teach" Immune System to Seek and Destroy Cancer

SAN DIEGO, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTC PINK: RGBP) (OTC PINK: RGBPP), announced today the filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office of a provisional patent application covering utilization of dendritic cell technologies to augment efficacy of its patented survivin mRNA cancer immunotherapeutic vaccine.

In 2021 the Company was granted US patent # 11,090,332 on composition of matter of survivin modified-mRNA useful for teaching the immune system to kill cancer. In the current patent, specific types of dendritic cells, means of generating specialized dendritic cells, and the planned formulation that will enter clinical trials have been granted patent protection.

"We are proud of our collaborators and colleagues who have worked on our first issued survivin patent, which was filed in 2015, before the world realized the potency of modified-mRNA technology that was first successfully commercialized with the COVID-19 vaccines by Moderna and Pfizer," said Dr. David Koos, CEO and Chairman of the Company. "The currently filed application discloses means of significantly increasing efficacy by combining modified-mRNA with unique cellular immunotherapy as well as adjuvant approaches. We chose this strategy to maximally protect our intellectual property around this potentially very valuable mRNA cancer immunotherapy vaccine."

Immunotherapy of cancer represents a very large market which is currently being led by the class of drugs called "checkpoint inhibitors" and "CAR-T" cells. To date there is no mRNA immunotherapy available for treating cancer. This patent application protects the use of our patented survivin mRNA both as a stand-alone vaccine and as an immunotherapy.

Regen BioPharma, Inc. is a publicly traded biotechnology company (PINK: RGBP) and (PINK: RGBPP). The Company is focused on the immunology and immunotherapy space. The Company is focused on rapidly advancing novel technologies through pre-clinical and Phase I/ II clinical trials. Currently, the Company is focused on mRNA and small molecule therapies for treating cancer and autoimmune disorders. Additional information on Regen BioPharma is available at http://www.regenbiopharmainc.com.

