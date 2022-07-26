Medical Guardian Reaches 300,000 Subscribers

More than Three-Hundred Thousand Americans rely on Medical Guardian's services to live a life without limits

PHILADELPHIA, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Guardian, a leading provider of personal emergency response systems (PERS), today announced a significant milestone. The company is now providing remote-patient-monitoring services to more than 300,000 Americans through their devices and services. As one of the top three largest medical alert providers in the nation, Medical Guardian's personal safety devices are designed for varying lifestyles and provide life-saving monitoring and functionality, as well as providing award-winning customer service to all its customers.

The 300,000th customer, Cathleen H., wrote a letter to Medical Guardian's CEO, sharing her gratitude after a recent experience with their emergency monitoring center, and said:

"I can't tell you how thankful I am that I purchased your service several years ago. Everything worked exactly as it was supposed to. I'm not sure I could have gotten the ambulance here so quickly just dialing 911. It was so easy to push the button on the bracelet and wait for help to show up… I just want to let you know that your service could have saved my life, and I'm extremely grateful to your staff, who reacted quickly to my call for help."

"As a company we are thrilled to have achieved this significant milestone and to see our nationwide community of seniors continue to grow. It's a privilege to provide life safety protection to those who need it most," said Geoff Gross, founder and CEO, Medical Guardian. "We look forward to expanding our footprint in care delivery by fostering meaningful partnerships to help Americans age in place, at home where they want to be, for longer."

This milestone was achieved in part due to the company's acquisition of MedScope, which took place in 2021. This acquisition advances Medical Guardian's strategic healthcare expansion, positioning them to lead the category in partnerships with health plans, reduce the cost of care, and improve the lives and health outcomes of aging Americans who want to live independently.

ABOUT MEDICAL GUARDIAN

Founded in 2005, Medical Guardian is a leading provider of innovative senior health solutions, with over 300,000 active patients, members and customers across the country. The company offers a full suite of connected-care medical alert systems that empower older adults to live a life without limits. A member of the National Aging in Place Council, Medical Guardian is headquartered in Philadelphia and provides nationwide support to hundreds of thousands of aging Americans who are ready to take on the next chapter of life while remaining safe in their own homes. Whether it's an in-home system, mobile device with GPS/WiFi capabilities, or an all-in-one wearable medical alert smartwatch, Medical Guardian has the personal medical alert device to meet an array of needs and lifestyles. For more information about Medical Guardian, visit medicalguardian.com.

Medical Guardian (PRNewswire)

