KLX ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES 2022 SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL SCHEDULE

HOUSTON, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. ("KLXE" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KLXE) announced today that it will report its 2022 second quarter financial results prior to the Company's live conference call, which can be accessed via dial-in or webcast, on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).

What: KLX Energy Services 2022 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

When: Friday, August 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 9:00 a.m. Central Time

How: Live via phone – By dialing 1-201-389-0867 and asking for the KLXE call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or Live Webcast – By logging onto

the webcast at the address below

Where: https://investor.klxenergy.com/events-and-presentations/events

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through August 26, 2022 and may be accessed by dialing 1-201-612-7415 and using passcode 13731739#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://investor.klxenergy.com/events-and-presentations/events for 90 days.

About KLX Energy Services

KLXE is a growth-oriented provider of diversified oilfield services to leading onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in both conventional and unconventional plays in all of the active major basins throughout the United States. The Company delivers mission critical oilfield services focused on drilling, completion, production, and intervention activities for technically demanding wells from over 60 service and support facilities located throughout the United States. KLXE's complementary suite of proprietary products and specialized services is supported by technically skilled personnel and a broad portfolio of innovative in-house manufacturing, repair and maintenance capabilities. More information is available at www.klxenergy.com.

Contacts:

KLX Energy Services

Keefer M. Lehner, EVP & CFO

832-930-8066

IR@klxenergy.com

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston

(713) 529-6600

KLXE@dennardlascar.com

