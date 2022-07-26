HISPASAT Peru Unites Streaming and DTH Service Delivery with Harmonic Cloud Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that satellite operator HISPASAT Peru is using Harmonic's cloud-native platform to power white-label streaming and robust direct-to-home (DTH) broadcast services. Harmonic's VOS®-based solution streamlines media processing, delivery and maintenance, enabling the operator to launch new channels quickly, with exceptional reliability.

"As one of the leading operators in Latin America, it's critical for us to launch new video offerings with a fast time to market," said Javier Izquierdo, managing director of HISPASAT Peru. "Harmonic provides us with a powerful, unified solution for streaming and DTH delivery, allowing us to tap into a modern, cloud-native infrastructure and accelerate the adoption of our new white-label streaming service."

HISPASAT Peru's white-label streaming service enables pay-TV operators, internet service providers and regional content companies to offer world-class entertainment without needing a separate infrastructure. Harmonic's cloud-native VOS solution simplifies all stages of media processing — including transcoding, packaging and origin — and delivery for the operator's streaming service. Integrated with the NAGRA OpenTV Video Platform, which includes tools for content aggregation and management, multi-DRM capabilities and allows for an enhanced UX, the end-to-end solution provides HISPASAT Peru with unparalleled agility, resiliency, security and scalability to enable a superior streaming experience for subscribers.

Harmonic's VOS solution, with more than 20 statmux pools and transcoding and scrambling capabilities, also ensures efficient satellite broadcast service delivery with outstanding quality for HISPASAT Peru's DTH services.

"With Harmonic's unified solution, HISPASAT Peru can navigate shifting consumer behaviors and market trends with better agility and flexibility. Whether they're delivering streaming or satellite services, VOS ignites efficiency for the operator," said Diego Scillama, vice president, video sales and services, Latin America, at Harmonic.

