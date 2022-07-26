Exaeris Water Innovations Poised to Address Water Scarcity and Decarbonization Issues with Two Newly Issued Patents

TULSA, Okla., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exaeris Water Innovations, LLC has received two new patents that enhance its Atmospheric Water Generating capabilities and open new doors for the company to meaningfully participate in the global decarbonization effort. These new issuances allow Exaeris to apply its revolutionary technologies in new ways that will significantly increase the output of water and enhance the efficiency of larger atmospheric water generating (AWG) systems that utilize vapor-compression-based cooling methods. At the same time, initial testing of the newly patented Exaeris technologies indicate potentially significant energy efficiency improvements in devices reliant on vapor-compression such as HVAC and refrigeration.

Vapor-compression-based cooling methods have been in use for over a century and account for over 16% of the world's energy consumption. Exaeris believes these new patents will allow for increased scalability and water production within Exaeris' suite of AWG products, leveraging the organization's commitment to look for new and creative ways to provide water where it's needed. Exaeris also believes they will enhance energy efficiency and carbon avoidance across a spectrum of vapor-compression based products and further expand the company's desire to look beyond water generation and integrate its technologies into traditional vapor-compression based products that are commonly used throughout the world.

"Exaeris is extremely excited about the newly issued patents and what they will mean for the application of our technology across a spectrum of existing products and toward the development of new ones," said John Galbraith, CEO of Exaeris. "Our continued pursuit of the mission to provide water wherever it's needed and support global decarbonization efforts is at the forefront of everything we do. This expansion of our applied technologies will allow us to pursue new alliances and opportunities that will facilitate the transition to a 'net-zero' world."

Exaeris continues to lead the way in leveraging advancements in atmospheric water generation and carbon avoidance technologies to help individuals, businesses and communities prepare for and manage water availability and decarbonization challenges, two of the most pressing issues of our time. Exaeris is currently seeking licensing, alliance, and collaboration opportunities to help expand the path forward in addressing these issues.

Exaeris Water Innovations, LLC is a closely held Delaware limited liability company with primary offices located in Tulsa, Oklahoma. For more information about the company and its products, visit Exaeris.com or contact Mike Joyce at mjoyce@exaeriswater.com or Aaron Taylor at ataylor@exaeriswater.com.

