Venterra Realty Acquires Keystone Apartment Community in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas, July 25, 2022 -- Venterra Realty recently acquired the Keystone Apartments, a community located in Killeen, Texas.

The 212-unit multi-family community offers modern one- and two-bedroom garden-style residences that range from 479 – 916 square feet in six unique floor plans. The apartments feature open concept layouts, private outdoor space, bay windows, vinyl wood flooring, eat-in kitchens, and outdoor storage closets.



Located in the Killeen-Temple market along Interstate-35, the area is strategically located between Austin and Dallas/Fort Worth and is within 180 of all 4 large Texas markets (Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, San Antonio and Austin). Just minutes to I-14 the property is easily accessible to the area's major employer in Killeen, Fort Hood, a United States Army base that employs 37,000 active-duty military personnel and civilians.

Venterra will complete a unit upgrade program and implement its resident-focused programs such as the Live it. Love it. Guarantee.TM, the 48-Hour Maintenance Guarantee, and SMARTLEASING.

"We have seen excellent growth in the Killeen area, and are excited to expand our Texas portfolio with the addition of Keystone," said John Foresi , CEO of Venterra Realty. "Venterra has become known as a company that is committed to providing a market-class living experience, and we look forward to identifying opportunities to further enhance the standard of living at Keystone by implementing Venterra's customer-focused management platform," added Venterra Chairman, Andrew Stewart.

About Venterra:

Founded in 2001, Venterra Realty owns and manages over 70 communities and more than 20,000 apartment units across 16 US cities that provide housing to over 38,000 people and 12,000 pets. The organization has completed approximately $8.0 billion in real estate transactions and currently manages a portfolio of multi-family real estate assets valued at approximately $4.0 billion. Venterra is committed to improving the lives of its residents by delivering industry-leading customer experience. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com.

