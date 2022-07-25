FAF Wealth Management Advisor Lee Weinstein launches LWS Financial & Affiliates with MassMutual and MMLIS

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Founder and Wealth Management Advisor Lee Weinstein CLU®, ChFC®, AEP® has departed Insight Financial to create LWS Financial, a holistic planning and advisory firm launched to support the continued growth of his practice. Weinstein adds: "Evolution was knocking on my door and the solution became clear: I needed to partner with organizations that share my client-focused values, can deliver next-level service, and free me up to focus on asset management and planning."

Lee Weinstein CLU®, ChFC®, AEP® (PRNewswire)

As a recognized industry leader specializing in wealth management for closely held businesses and high-net-worth individuals and families, Weinstein has grown his practice to serve a diverse client base. He selected MassMutual and MMLIS to access a best-in-class platform, have greater flexibility, more efficient cost structures, a deep bench of experts, superb technology, and an expanding suite of curated alternative investments.

This also provided him with the opportunity to affiliate with Piller Financial Group, a leader on the MMLIS investment platform to help meet the needs of his clients. Owner, Grant Piller, adds: "We are excited to team up with LWS Financial and build upon the incredible reputation they have created in a high-net-worth marketplace. We look forward to expanding into the Southeast and broadening our financial knowledge while providing strong resources to the LWS team."

Weinstein and his team will operate out of their NYC and West Palm Beach offices. Weinstein's team includes Managing Director Andrew Klein. Klein comes to us from Northwestern Mutual after a successful 20-plus-year career in investment banking. His career experience as a former banker provides a unique insight into the needs of a wide variety of clients, including financial professionals, doctors, and founder/family-owned businesses.

"FAF is proud to have Lee and his team join our organization. His three decades of helping families and businesses secure their financial future is impressive. His leadership will be instrumental in the growth of our firm," said Managing Partner, Michael Book.

About FAF

Fifth Avenue Financial is the largest general agency of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual). We are an award-winning company comprised of industry-leading financial service professionals who excel in a wide variety of areas to help their clients establish the financial security they want for themselves, their families, and their businesses. To learn more about Fifth Avenue Financial visit https://www.fifthavenuefinancial.com/

CRN202507-2723234

Fifth Avenue Financial (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fifth Avenue Financial