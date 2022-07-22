Union Disgusted by Lawsuit that Threatens Hundreds of Jobs at Armstrong Flooring

PITTSBURGH, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today criticized Armstrong World Industries for its refusal to consent to the transfer of the Armstrong Flooring name that threatens to derail the sale of the Armstrong Flooring production facility in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, to AHF Products.

USW District 10 Director Bernie Hall urged Armstrong Flooring and Armstrong World Industries immediately to resolve their issues over trademark licensing in order for a timely closing of the sale.

"It would be a terrible tragedy for hundreds of good jobs to disappear because of Armstrong World's greed," Hall said. "The USW demands an immediate end to this preposterous hostage-taking in the name of our members, their families and community."

"We cannot allow Armstrong World Industries to destroy our members' livelihoods," Hall said. "If this matter is not resolved very shortly, this historic facility and the community-sustaining jobs it provides could close its doors forever."

