SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Investigates Silverback Therapeutics, Inc.

NEW YORK, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. ("Silverback" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SBTX), in connection with the Company's proposed merger with ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("ARS"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, assuming that the Company's net cash at closing is $240 million, Silverback equity holders are expected to own only approximately 37% of the combined company and pre-merger ARS equity holders are expected to own approximately 63% of the combined company.

Weiss Law is investigating whether (i) Silverback's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the percentage of ownership is fair to Silverback's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

