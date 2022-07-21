Paralyzed Veterans of America issues statement on confirmation of Under Secretary for Health for the Veterans Health Administration

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America Executive Director Carl Blake issued a statement today in reaction to the Senate confirmation of Dr. Shereef Elnahal as the Under Secretary for Health of the Veterans Health Administration (VHA).

"We are pleased that the Senate has confirmed an Under Secretary for Health to lead the Veterans Health Administration (VHA). This position has been vacant for far too long and Dr. Shereef Elnahal's arrival is very overdue. This is a critical time for the Department of Veterans Affairs as it continues to move forward with Electronic Health Record Modernization, deals with the impacts of the COVID pandemic and staffing shortages, plans to care for more veterans exposed to toxic substances, and considers the need to address VA's aging infrastructure. We look forward to working collaboratively with Dr. Elnahal to advance the mission of VHA and ensure it continues to meet the unique needs of veterans with spinal cord injuries and disorders."

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org .

