Leading Atlassian Partner Valiantys Secures Investment from Tercera to Expand Its Global Reach

Global adoption of developer and cloud technologies offers huge opportunities for growth, helps Valiantys score fresh investment from leading cloud services investor

TOULOUSE, France and BOSTON, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valiantys , a global Atlassian consulting and services firm, today announced that Tercera , a growth equity firm specializing in cloud professional services, has made a minority investment with a specific focus on expanding in the Americas and other key regions. This infusion of capital comes alongside a majority investment by Keensight Capital , one of the leading private equity managers dedicated to pan-European growth buyout investments.

With these new funds, Valiantys will expand its service offerings for Atlassian products and extend its reach across the globe via both organic growth and strategic M&A in key markets. Valiantys already has a strong track record of organic growth with revenues up 73% year-over year. In a time when many technology companies are scaling back, Valiantys plans to grow its talent base to serve Atlassian's growing number of customers and ever evolving platform.

"Our focus has always been to help companies accelerate their agile transformation journey and to be Atlassian's partner of choice," said Lucas Dussurget, CEO at Valiantys. "These investments from Tercera and Keensight will help us capitalize on a growing need around the globe to streamline processes, increase business agility and modernize systems. We chose to partner with Tercera because of the team's first-hand experience scaling professional services organizations in high-growth cloud ecosystems such as Salesforce, as well as their very strong network in the Americas – a strategic market for us."

Valiantys has been a dedicated Atlassian partner since its founding in 2006. The company built Atlassian-specific apps to extend the capabilities of Jira and Confluence and in 2013, Atlassian acquired one of its apps to create the foundation of Jira Service Management . Valiantys has been recognized as an Atlassian Partner of the Year in six of the past seven years and helped to found the Atlassian Partner Council where it is still an active member.

"Atlassian's product suite has grown extensively over the years, with our cloud solutions seeing huge uptake and products like Jira Align and Jira Service Management taking center stage," said Kevin Egan, head of Global Enterprise Sales at Atlassian. "This presents a tremendous opportunity for partners like Valiantys who know the platform inside and out and can serve a broad range of customers."

"In today's environment, every company is looking at how technology can help them move faster and become more efficient. Cloud computing, agile processes and collaboration tools all play a role in this, and Valiantys and Atlassian sit right at the center of these trends," said Chris Barbin, CEO of Tercera. "We couldn't be more excited to partner with this incredible team to help even more customers globally."

"At Keensight Capital, we believe Tercera will add tremendous value to Valiantys in growing and scaling the business," said Philippe Crochet, Managing Partner at Keensight Capital. "The credibility Tercera's team of advisors bring to the table, and their track record in the cloud professional services space, will help the Valiantys team be a step ahead with their Atlassian service offerings."

William Blair acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Valiantys and its shareholders.

Additional resources:

Read Tercera's blog to learn why it invested in Valiantys

Find one of 40 open positions with Valiantys

LinkedIn or Twitter Follow Valiantys onor

About Valiantys

Valiantys is a leading global consulting and services firm dedicated to Atlassian. The company accelerates business transformation by digitizing processes and modernizing teamwork, using the best Agile methods and tools. Its Atlassian technical expertise is unparalleled and Valiantys supports its customers across the entire spectrum of projects on those platforms. As a recognized Agile at Scale and Cloud Specialized Partner, Valiantys help organizations accelerate time to value with Agile at scale, cloud, and ITSM implementations. Because teamwork requires more than just tools, the firm bridges the gap between applications and strategic practices such as SAFe® and ITIL. Over the last 15 years, Valiantys has helped more than 5,000 customers achieve their desired business outcomes at a reduced time to value, through improved team collaboration. More information about Valiantys can be found at https://valiantys.com/ .

About Tercera

Tercera is a growth equity firm founded to accelerate the growth of people-centric businesses. Specializing in the $460 billion cloud professional services market, the Tercera team is composed of invested operators who know first-hand what it takes to build and scale a successful cloud services business. For more information, visit: https://www.tercera.io/ .

About Keensight Capital

Keensight Capital, one of the leading European Growth Buyout firms, is committed to supporting entrepreneurs as they implement their growth strategies. For 20 years, Keensight Capital's team of seasoned professionals has leveraged their knowledge of investment and growth industries to invest for the long term in profitable companies with high growth potential and revenues in the range of €10 million to €400 million. Drawing on its expertise in the Technology and Healthcare sectors, Keensight identifies the best investment opportunities in Europe and works closely with management teams to develop and achieve their strategic vision. Keensight Capital's success has earned it a Gold Award from the Private Equity Exchange & Awards each year for the last five consecutive years, and in particular, the Best European Growth Private Equity Fund.

View original content:

SOURCE Tercera