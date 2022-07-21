CenterPoint Energy declares an increase to the regular Common Stock quarterly dividend to $0.1800 and Series A Preferred Stock dividend of $30.6250

HOUSTON, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterPoint Energy, Inc.'s (NYSE: CNP) board of directors today declared dividends on shares of its Common Stock and Series A Perpetual Preferred Stock.

Common Stock Dividend

The company's board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1800 per share on the issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock payable on September 8, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 18, 2022. This quarterly dividend represents a $0.01 increase over the prior quarter and aligns with an 8% annual dividend growth rate when compared to 2021.

Series A Preferred Stock Dividend

The company's board of directors declared a regular semiannual cash dividend of $30.6250 per share on the issued and outstanding shares of Series A Preferred Stock payable September 1, 2022 to shareholders of Series A Preferred Stock of record at the close of business on August 15, 2022.

About CenterPoint Energy

As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio and Texas. As of March 31, 2022, the company owned approximately $35 billion in assets. With approximately 8,900 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

For more information contact

Media:

Communications

Media.Relations@CenterPointEnergy.com

Investors:

Jackie Richert

Phone 713.207.6500

