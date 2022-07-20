SOUTHWEST AIRLINES EARNS TOP SCORE ON DISABILITY:IN'S DISABILITY EQUALITY INDEX FOR THIRD CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Carrier scores 100 on 2022 Disability Equality Index

DALLAS, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today announced it earned the top score on Disability:IN®, the leading nonprofit resource for business disability inclusion worldwide, 2022 Disability Equality Index (DEI). The carrier's continued focus on its diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives landed a "100" on the score sheet for the third consecutive year.

"Southwest is a People-first employer and a place where diversity is celebrated as every Employee brings unique talents, skills, and perspectives to work every day," said Juan Suarez, Vice President of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion at Southwest Airlines. "We focus on ensuring an environment that encourages People to be their authentic selves as they work to connect our Customers to the People and places important in their lives."

The Disability Equality Index is the world's most comprehensive benchmarking tool for the Fortune 1000 and America's top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (Am Law 200) to measure disability workplace inclusion.

"By rethinking traditional hiring processes at Southwest Airlines and providing customized support, we can remove barriers that may otherwise limit individuals from fully showcasing their strengths, abilities, and potential," said Lindsey Lang, Vice President of People at Southwest Airlines. "We're grateful for our recognition as one of the 'Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion,' and committed to ensuring that Employees receive the support they need to bring their whole self to work each day and succeed in their roles."

The DEI was launched in 2015 by Disability:IN® and The American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and is acknowledged today as the most robust disability inclusion assessment tool in the business. To learn more about the airline's commitment to creating a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace, visit SouthwestOneReport.com.

ABOUT THE DISABILITY EQUALITY INDEX (DEI) The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion."

The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation's largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The tool was developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates. Learn more at www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES (AAPD) AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 50+ million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at www.aapd.com.

Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 270 corporations trust Disability:IN to activate and achieve disability inclusion across their enterprise and in the broader corporate mainstream. Through the world's most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking; best-in-class conferences and programs; and expert counsel and engagement, Disability:IN works with leading businesses to create long-term business and societal impact. Join us at disabilityin.org/AreYouIN #AreYouIN.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Having celebrated its 50th Anniversary in 2021, Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its more than 61,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among as many as 130 million Customers carried a year. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years3 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship. Southwest is also continuing to develop tangible steps toward achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, including offering Customers an opportunity to help the airline offset its carbon emissions. To be part of the solution, visit Southwest.com/wannaoffsetcarbon.

