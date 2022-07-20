Professional Physical Therapy Acquires Complete OT and OTA Services in Elmhurst

MELVILLE, N.Y., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Physical Therapy, the largest provider of certified Hand Therapy in the Northeast, announces today the acquisition of a new Hand Therapy clinic in Elmhurst, NY formerly Complete OT and OTA Services.

Rob Wilutis, MS, OTR, CHT and VP of Clinical Operations of Hand and Occupational Therapy at Pro PT, states "We are pleased to announce that Complete OT in Elmhurst Queens, led by Diane Clune and Lucy Fuentes, is now Professional PT. Partnering with these renowned industry leaders enriches our hand therapy practice and expands our geographic reach to better meet the needs of our patients."

Complete OT and OTA Services is a private orthopedic clinic that has been servicing the community for over 30 years. Patients at the Elmhurst location, located at 91-31 Queens Boulevard in Queens, will continue to receive quality care and exceptional Hand Therapy treatment Professional is known for. Patients will also experience the expanded benefits of being a Professional PT clinic, including extended hours and in-network status with most major insurances.

Jonathan Tianchon, OTR/CHT will be treating patients at the Elmhurst location and now joins the more than 45 certified hand specialists on the Professional team servicing the Northeast.

As Professional Physical Therapy continues to be a top provider in the region, expansion and growth are still among the top priorities for its leadership. Professional's latest acquisition in Elmhurst reflects their ongoing commitment to providing world-class patient care.

For more information and a list of all Professional Physical Therapy locations and services, please visit http://www.professionalpt.com.

About Professional Physical Therapy

Professional Physical Therapy was founded in 1999 and is an industry leader, providing private outpatient physical and hand therapy services throughout the Northeast. Our clinical team is comprised of multi-specialty Physical, Hand and Occupational Therapists who can treat a wide variety of orthopedic injuries and conditions with excellence. Today, Professional has grown to include over 190 facilities in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

