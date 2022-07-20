Crum & Forster, a Leading National Insurance Company with a 200-Year History, Wins IMCA SAMMY Awards

MORRISTOWN, N.J., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crum & Forster, a leading national property and casualty specialty insurance company with a 200-year history of helping customers manage risk has won the Insurance Marketing and Communications Association's (IMCA) SAMMY Award. Crum & Forster was honored for its website redesign, and also received the Award of Excellence for its signature "Why C&F is a Great Place to Work" social media campaign.

Crum & Forster (PRNewswire)

"We're excited to win this prestigious award, which recognizes the hard work and dedication of our corporate communications team," said Hallie Harenski who heads up the team for Crum & Forster. "The redesign highlights C&F's breadth as a specialty insurer, and, just as importantly, our social campaign captures our 200-year-old story of growth and the company we are today."

With a three-person, in-house team, Crum & Forster refreshed and wrote page copy for 90 percent of the pages on the new website. The team built 324 pages, reviewed, updated and created 401 PDFs, recoded the site for better analytics, remapped the site's navigation, and overhauled redundant pages and new redirects, among other accomplishments.

These efforts led to a 15 percent increase in page views, a 12 percent increase in the average time on a page, and a five percent increase in organic traffic.

"Our redesign was intentional; the user experience of our producer audiences was a key priority. The work is already paying dividends and we're seeing a significant improvement in web metrics. As a Board Member of IMCA, I am delighted to see C&F honored alongside all of the IMCA IGNITE winners at this event. It is meaningful that a group of our insurance marketing peers chose our website and social postings for recognition," Ms. Harenski added.

The awards were presented at the IMCA's IGNITE Conference in Orlando in late June. The SAMMY Award is a recognition by peers who select the honoree at the conference gala. Crum & Forster congratulates all award recipients on their accomplishments.

About Crum & Forster

Crum & Forster (www.cfins.com) is a leading national property, casualty, and accident & health insurer, providing specialty insurance products through its admitted and surplus lines insurance companies, conducting business through a network of independent agents, brokers and wholesalers.

C&F has $3.7 billion in gross premium written in 2021, and is rated "A" Excellent by AM Best.

The C&F logo, C&F and Crum & Forster are registered trademarks of United States Fire Insurance Company. To learn more, follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram.

Media Contacts

Hallie Harenski

Hallie.Harenski@cfins.com

Mariane Ceballo

Mobile: 203.456.4543

E-mail: Mariane.Ceballo@cfins.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crum & Forster