Spark Marketing CEO Randi Boyette Accepts Invitation to Join Chief, a Private Network for the Most Powerful Women in Leadership

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Randi Boyette, CEO and founder of Spark Marketing , recently accepted the invitation to join Chief . Chief is a private network built to drive more women into positions of power and keep them there. Chief is the only organization specifically designed for the most powerful women executives to strengthen their leadership, magnify their influence and pave the way to bring others with them.

Boyette joins Chief's impressive group of female executives from leading companies including Google, Nike, Chanel, Uber, Doordash, Amazon, Netflix, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Hulu, Samsung and the list goes on. Members are chosen based on their role as a C-level executive, an established career with 15+ years of accomplished experience, and commitment to driving change.

"I am honored to accept the invitation from Chief and ecstatic to uphold my commitment to driving impact and continuing to build up other professionals and change the face of leadership," said Boyette. "We are aligning female executives to shatter the glass ceiling, ascend to the top ranks and stay there!" Boyette recently appointed two women to Vice President roles at Spark Marketing. When asked about this recent move, she said, "The job of a leader is to grow more leaders."

Boyette has operated as a national sales and marketing director for leading brands such as Christian Dior, Chanel, MAC cosmetics and Hugo Boss. After climbing the ladder to an awarded national sales director, Boyette took her career in a new direction and started her own company, Spark Marketing. With over 3,500 providers on board, the Florida-based firm is now recognized as the largest marketing firm in the medical aesthetics industry. The Spark algorithm is known for taking brands into the digital space through concierge marketing strategies, with each client's program strategically targeted and uniquely monitored to leverage and optimize results for new patient acquisition through Spark's platforms.

Boyette's hunger for success and paving the way in the industry has no limits, she has two technology product launches scheduled before the end of 2023 and has introduced a second company, Ignite Media, earlier this year. She also actively holds a seat on the Aesthetic Industry Association advisory board. As a voice of industry marketing expertise, she provides the latest on industry trends and strategies to drive sales amid current climates.

As a private network, Chief focuses on connecting female executives around the nation to create a powerhouse of personal advisory boards. Well known welcomed leaders have included an impressive list: Ariana Huffington, Sara Blakely, Michelle Obama, Amy Pohler, Gloria Estefan, Scarlett Johansson and many others.

About Spark Medical Marketing

Spark Medical Marketing is a full-service digital marketing and advertising agency based in Boca Raton, Fla. The company specializes in developing and implementing proven, strategic marketing programs that deliver measurable results, from paid search, social media advertising, and reputation management, to SEO, email marketing, fully customized web design, and more. The company has built a talented and experienced healthcare marketing team that dedicates every day to attracting new patients to its clients' practice with its website, phone lines, and offices.

Spark Medical Marketing's mission is to make professional life as easy as possible because running an aesthetics practice is time-consuming. Spark's unique concierge marketing services allow their customers to focus on running their business, while the Spark team oversees their online presence. The firm's founder and CEO, Randi Boyette, actively sits on the Aesthetic Industry Association advisory board serving as the voice of marketing expertise. Learn more at https://sparkmedicalmarketing.com

