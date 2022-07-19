OLEHENRIKSEN Launches New and Upgraded Banana Bright+ Eye Crème

Our #1 Eye Cream Now with Even Better Results!

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Launching today, meet OLEHENRIKSEN's NEW and UPGRADED Banana Bright+ Eye Crème! Inspired by the makeup artist must-have, banana powder, and their original Banana Bright Eye Crème, OLEHENRIKSEN introduces the NEW powerhouse BANANA BRIGHT+ EYE CRÈME to deliver even better results—including instant AND all-day brightening, a visible boost in skin elasticity, increased hydration by 70%* and improved concealer wear.

In 2017, Banana Bright Eye Crème burst onto the scene, changing the OLEHENRIKSEN brand forever and turning heads as the #1 best-selling eye cream at Sephora since its launch. Moving into 2022, OLEHENRIKSEN expands upon the brand's most iconic innovation, and evolves Banana Bright Eye Crème into a next generation eye cream : Banana Bright+ Eye Crème.

"We are so excited to introduce the new and improved Banana Bright+ Eye Crème to our loyal fans and hope this new innovation speaks to an even wider consumer audience," says Ole Henriksen, Founder of OLEHENRIKSEN. "By taking our tried-and-true product and fortifying it with even more effective ingredients for even stronger results, we know consumers will see brighter and better skin they can be proud of."

OLEHENRIKEN sought new advances in vitamin C technology and updated the formula to help deliver better AND brighter results. The new vegan and fragrance-free formula is made with 3 powerhouse forms of vitamin C, including a highly stable vitamin C complex with REAL gold for enhanced brightening and elasticity.

Banana Bright+ Eye Crème is your new go-to, all-in-one brightening eye cream for incredible instant and overtime benefits:

29% BRIGHTER UNDER EYES*

40% REDUCTION IN CROWS FEET*

27% SMOOTHER UNDER EYES*

IMPROVES + EXTENDS MAKEUP WEAR

*In an 8-week clinical study on 38 people

Our #1 eye cream is now even better and brighter! Packed with a trio of brightening powerhouses that tackle dark circles and firm skin, the Banana Bright+ Eye Crème will have you 'C-ing' brightness from morning to night!

KEY INGREDIENTS:

• 3 POWERHOUSE FORMS OF VITAMIN C THAT WORK TOGETHER TO BRIGHTEN, VISIBLY REDUCE DARK CIRCLES + BOOST ELASTICITY, WHILE DEFENDING SKIN AGAINST POLLUTION

° GOLD COMPLEXED VITAMIN C : ascorbic acid (aka pure vitamin C) and super-antioxidant glutathione combine with real gold to create a highly stable, water-soluble complex that improves delivery of vitamin C to surface layer of your skin

° 3-O-ETHYL ASCORBIC ACID : a potent, water-soluble vitamin c derivative with superior stability and antioxidant capacity

° TETRAHEXYLDECYL (THD) ASCORBATE : an extremely stable, oil-soluble form of vitamin C that pairs well with other types of vitamin C

• BIOFLAVONOIDS: citrus, plant-based antioxidant compounds—extracted from fruits like grapefruit and mandarin—that defend against harmful free radicals

• BANANA-POWDER INSPIRED PIGMENTS: light-reflecting pigments that instantly illuminate skin

• NOW VEGAN AND FRAGRANCE FREE

CLAIMS:

*Based on an 8-week clinical study conducted on 38 people

• BRIGHTENS INSTANTLY, ALL DAY & OVER TIME

° 20% brighter under eyes after 4 weeks*

° 29% brighter under eyes after 8 weeks*

• HYDRATES INSTANTLY & ALL DAY

° Instantly 70% more hydrated

• REDUCES THE LOOK OF DARK CIRCLES, FINE LINES & WRINKLES

° Instantly targets fine lines & wrinkles

° 40% reduction in crow's feet after 8 weeks*

• IMPROVES CONCEALER WEAR & CREASE-RESISTANT

• INSTANTLY SMOOTHES SKIN

° 27% smoother in 8 weeks

• IMPROVES ELASTICITY INSTANTLY, ALL DAY & OVER TIME

• FRAGRANCE-FREE, VEGAN

Wakeup and makeup to get your day started with Banana Bright+ Eye Crème. Dab the formula under the eye to make dark circles disappear, reduce fine lines and inflammation and improve all-day makeup wear.

OLEHENRIKSEN Banana Bright+ Eye Crème ($42) will be available on OLEHENRIKSEN.com and Sephora.com on July 19, 2022 and in-store in SEPHORA on July 22, 2022.

ABOUT OLEHENRIKSEN

OLEHENRIKSEN Skincare was born out of young man's perseverance to heal his own skin. His story starts in a small Danish town, where at the age of 18, Ole was plagued with cystic acne, forcing his normally bright personality to turn inwards. Finally, after a serendipitous meeting with a renowned holistic skincare healer, he was inspired to embrace the transformative power of skincare. As the acne faded away, Ole's bright and glowing personality returned. Transforming lives through skin wellness has become Ole's life's work, and it was this commitment to transformative skincare that led him to become the world's first celebrity facialist. The "Ole Glow" became so coveted, that, in 1983, he decided to bottle his expertly crafted formulas and launch his namesake brand, OLEHENRIKSEN Skincare.

Today, the mission continues. OLEHENRIKSEN believes in a proven skincare philosophy - exfoliation combined with replenishment for glowing skin. We believe in the skin-renewing power of acids - vitamin-C and AHAs are our mainstays. We believe in the Scandinavian principles of wellness. We believe in skincare that's a joy to use—because a happy face is a beautiful face

We are OLEHENRIKSEN skincare. Clinical Scandinavian skincare. Joy and results in every bottle since 1983. OLEHENRIKSEN is CLEAN at SEPHORA, cruelty-free, paraben-free, and phthalate-free for bright skin with a clean conscience.

OLEHENRIKSEN was acquired in 2011 by KENDO Brands, a beauty brand incubator owned by Paris-based LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's leading luxury products group. For further information, please visit www.olehenriksen.com.

ABOUT KENDO

Based in San Francisco, CA, KENDO creates or acquires beauty brands and focuses on developing them into global powerhouses. The portfolio consists of OLEHENRIKSEN, KVD Vegan Beauty and Fenty Beauty by Rihanna. The name KENDO is a play on the phrase "can do." What characterizes KENDO is its dedication to product quality, innovation and authentic storytelling. Brands within the KENDO portfolio is distributed in 35 countries worldwide.

