Electrolux Donates $300,000 in Air Conditioners to Help Community Fight Summer Heat

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whew, it's been hot. That's why Electrolux donated $300,000 in room air conditioners to community members who need help keeping cool this summer. The donations took place in Charlotte, home of the company's North American headquarters, and in Kinston, N.C., site of an Electrolux manufacturing facility.

"We are committed to supporting local families dealing with the summer heat because of our dedication to shape living for the better," said Nolan Pike, Electrolux North America CEO. "It is easy to take air conditioning for granted, and these high temperatures remind us how much others need this appliance."

In Charlotte, the company donated $200,000 in room air conditioners to Crisis Assistance Ministry for distribution to families and individuals throughout the community. Electrolux employees added "sweat equity" to the donation by volunteering to unload the full 18-wheeler truck at the nonprofit's warehouse.

In Kinston, the company hosted a donation event in partnership with Lenoir/Greene United Way at its dishwasher facility and donated $100,000 worth of air conditioners.

Electrolux, which sells these air conditioners under its Frigidaire brand, manufactures cooking, laundry, dishwashers, refrigerators, freezers, and room air products in its six North American manufacturing facilities and many of the products are designed locally in Charlotte.

Electrolux is a leading global appliance company that has shaped living for the better for more than 100 years. We reinvent taste, care and wellbeing experiences for millions of people, always striving to be at the forefront of sustainability in society through our solutions and operations. Under our brands, including Electrolux, AEG and Frigidaire, we sell approximately 60 million household products in approximately 120 markets every year. In 2021, Electrolux had sales of nearly $15 billion and employed 52,000 people around the world. In 2021, Electrolux North America had sales of nearly $5 billion and employed 12,000 people. For more information go to www.electroluxgroup.com.

