Yamaha Motor Finance Corporation, U.S.A. Selects Asurity's RiskExec® SaaS-Platform

WASHINGTON, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RiskExec®, a subsidiary of Asurity Technologies LLC ("Asurity"), announced it has been selected by Yamaha Motor Finance Corporation, U.S.A. ("Yamaha Motor Finance") to provide its software to assist in the Fair Lending Analysis of Yamaha Motor Finance's retail portfolios. Yamaha Motor Finance is a wholly owned subsidiary of Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, offering captive financing solutions to support Yamaha Dealers and Yamaha Customers nationwide. Yamaha Motor Finance has offices in Cypress, CA and Marietta, GA.

RiskExec by Asurity (PRNewswire)

RiskExec will provide Yamaha Motor Finance with its out-of-the-box fair lending analysis through RiskExec's proxies, geocoding, and mapping features, as well as through its disparity testing, regression, and match pair analytics. RiskExec's Fair Lending solution has been adopted by a variety of auto and consumer lenders looking to increase efficiency across very broad loan portfolios, making it the industry-leading SaaS solution for Fair Lending Compliance.

"Our team felt that the RiskExec Fair Lending software would assist in our analysis of our retail portfolios and dealer network across all of our strategic markets. RiskExec, with its BISG Proxy and out of the box fair lending model, is robust yet extremely easy to use and provides actionable intelligence," said Kevin Duck, SVP and Chief Risk Officer.

"We are very excited and fortunate to have Yamaha join our growing community of RiskExec users," said Dr. Anurag Agarwal, RiskExec's president. "With a regulatory environment that is evolving so quickly, our clients need solutions that are innovative to better serve their customers, remain compliant, and enhance their competitive edge in the marketplace."

For more information on RiskExec or Asurity, contact us at info@asurity.com or (202) 765-2150.

About Asurity and RiskExec



Asurity delivers compliance-focused solutions to the mortgage, retail banking, and consumer lending industries. RiskExec is one of Asurity's leading SaaS-based products, combining the best of compliance expertise with state-of-the-art software for reporting and analytics to help lenders meet demanding regulatory requirements and business objectives. RiskExec is embraced by financial institutions to analyze their data for compliance or other uses in mortgage, retail banking, auto lending, student lending, and other forms of credit and deposit products. Asurity also offers Propel™, a leading solution for the dynamic preparation of compliance mortgage document packages, and RegCheck® which provides comprehensive compliance checks against loan-level data pulled from any integrated LOS. For additional information Asurity and its leading software solutions, please visit www.asurity.com

About Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA



Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the outdoor recreation industry. The company's ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, WaveRunner Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outboard Motors, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars, Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) and Robotic Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, Yamalube products, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States.

YMUS has a corporate office in California, two corporate offices in Georgia, facilities in Wisconsin and Alabama, and factory operations in Tennessee and Georgia. Additional U.S.-based subsidiaries include Yamaha Marine Systems Company (YMSC) with divisions Bennett Marine (Florida), Kracor Systems (Wisconsin) and Siren Marine, Inc. (Rhode Island), Skeeter Boats (Texas), with division G3 Boats (Missouri), and Yamaha Precision Propeller (Indiana).

About Yamaha Motor Finance Corporation, U.S.A.



Yamaha Motor Finance Corporation, U.S.A., located in Cypress, CA and Marietta, GA, established in 2015, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. offering captive financing solutions to support Yamaha dealers and Yamaha customers nationwide with retail and commercial financing as well as protection products for all of Yamaha's diverse line of motor products. https://www.yamaha-motor-finance.com/

MEDIA CONTACTS

Asurity Contact:

Era Williams

Director of Marketing

(214) 257-1763

ewilliams@asurity.com

Yamaha Contact:

Bob Starr

Corporate Communications Manager

714.761.7618- Office

bob_starr@yamaha-motor.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Asurity