SyTrue Shortlisted for 2022 SaaS Award for Best Product in Healthcare

STATELINE, Nev., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Software Awards program today announced that SyTrue, the leader in modernizing payer workflows to reduce costs and increase efficiencies, has been shortlisted in its 2022 SaaS Awards program in the Best SaaS Product for Healthcare category.

SyTrue, the leader in modernizing payer workflows to reduce costs and increase efficiencies, enables healthcare payers to make sense of fragmented, dirty data, driving greater transparency, increased productivity, reduced costs and enhanced revenue. SyTrue's innovative clinical NLP Operating System (NLP OS™) synthesizes, normalizes and transforms unstructured clinical data to catalyze informed decision-making for risk adjustment, care coordination and payment integrity.

Now in its seventh year of celebrating software innovation, the Software Awards program accepts entries worldwide, including the US, Canada, Australasia, EMEA and UK. Categories for 2022 include Best Enterprise-Level SaaS and Best Data-Driven SaaS, alongside new categories including 'Most Agile or Responsive SaaS Solution of the Year'.

"Innovative technologies like SyTrue's have always driven industry forward and disrupted the software business," said James Williams, head of operations for the SaaS Awards. "SaaS continues to mature as a key driver for sustained improvement across multiple verticals and is now part of successful business DNA."

"SyTrue is committed to the delivery of solutions that modernize payer workflows to boost the productivity of review teams and generate higher ROI on chart reviews through greater accuracy, speed, repeatability and scalability," said SyTrue Founder and CEO Kyle Silvestro. "Being recognized by the prestigious Software Awards program is a tremendous honor and reflects our team's successful approach to driving excellence and innovation in healthcare."

"Continuing to evolve, this year we've seen a host of truly remarkable software solutions, making it extremely difficult for our team to eliminate candidates at the shortlist stage," said Williams. "The shortlisted candidates announced today, however, have proven to be truly innovative thinkers in the SaaS industry, whether they're freshly funded disruptors or established names. Our judges were very impressed with the volume of original solutions for modern business in all industry areas. Stay tuned for our August announcement of category finalists, representing those few solutions who can demonstrate that extra edge in impressing our international panel of judges, who are now left with a next-to impossible task."

SaaS Awards finalists will be announced on Tuesday 23 August 2022, with the ultimate category winners announced on Tuesday 13 September 2022.

To view the full shortlist, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2022-saas-awards-shortlist/.

The SaaS Awards program will return with a new program in Spring 2023. Hundreds of organizations entered, with entries coming from North America, Canada, Australia, UK, Europe and the Middle East. A sister program to the SaaS Awards, The Cloud Awards' Cloud Computing Awards, will soon accept submissions for a new 2022-23 program, continuing its recognition of excellence in cloud computing, with an October deadline.

Contact details

For the SaaS Awards

James Williams – head of operations

https://www.cloud-awards.com/software-as-a-service-awards/

james@cloud-awards.com

For SyTrue

Mardi Larson, Amendola Communications

612.384.4383

mlarson@acmarketingpr.com

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2023 and beyond. Categories include the Software as a Service award, Most Promising Start-Up, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution.

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/ .

About SyTrue

SyTrue, the leader in modernizing payer workflows to reduce costs and increase efficiencies, enables healthcare payers to make sense of fragmented, dirty data, driving greater transparency that increases productivity, reduces costs and enhances revenue. Healthcare payers must analyze extensive amounts of unstructured data to identify insights from patients' episodic health records, which cannot be accessed by traditional methods of search and require expensive chart reviews. SyTrue's innovative clinical Natural Language Processing (NLP) Operating System NLP OS™ synthesizes, normalizes and transforms unstructured clinical data into a strategic enterprise-wide digital asset that catalyzes informed decision-making for risk adjustment, care coordination and payment integrity. Developed by clinicians and data scientists with deep healthcare domain expertise, SyTrue's solutions boost the productivity of review teams and generate higher ROI on chart reviews through greater accuracy, speed, repeatability and scalability. SyTrue is trusted by top-tier health plans who have leveraged NLP OS™ to process more than 10 billion health records, yielding insights that lead to increased efficiencies and improvements in financial performance.

