Sciens Building Solutions Acquires Central California Company

Sciens continues its platform expansion across the United States with addition of Cen-Cal Fire Systems in Lodi, California.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciens Building Solutions ("Sciens") today announced the addition of Lodi, California-based Cen-Cal Fire Systems ("Cen-Cal") to its national portfolio of companies.

Cen-Cal is the latest acquisition announcement from Sciens and adds to the company's footprint in the important and strategic Northern/Central California market, where it already has an established presence through its Bay Area Division, Sabah International. Cen-Cal will partner closely with Sabah in this region to deliver more value for their customers through cross-collaboration.

"We chose to partner with Sciens to continue the success and growth of Cen-Cal by working alongside its experienced leadership team and leveraging the investment that they will provide to help our business grow while building on our great success," said Wayne Weisz, Vice President, Cen-Cal Fire Systems. "Sciens' growing national presence, combined with Cen-Cal's established reputation in the Central Valley, positions us to develop even broader customer offerings and employee opportunities in the Northern/Central regions of California," stated Byron Weisz, Vice President of Cen-Cal.

In 1986, brothers Wayne and Byron Weisz founded Cen-Cal based on their extensive experience and knowledge in fire sprinkler design, fabrication, and installation. They have experience with wet, dry, pre-action and AFFF fire sprinkler systems in commercial, industrial, and multi-family residential applications. Cen-Cal has decades of experience in the specialty sprinkler and suppression markets and bring with them a long-standing respected reputation in the industry.

"As we continue on our rapid growth trajectory, I'm pleased to welcome Cen-Cal and its very capable team to the fun Sciens journey," said Terry Heath, Sciens' CEO. "We have enjoyed significant success over the past five years with Sabah International in this region and are delighted to add the considerable sprinkler capabilities that Cen-Cal brings to the table. We have no plans of slowing down and continue to seek partnerships with companies like Cen-Cal that are closely aligned with our vision and core values."

About Sciens Building Solutions

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, and backed by The Carlyle Group, Sciens Building Solutions is a holding company focused on the fire detection and security services sector. This includes the design, installation, and provision of maintenance services for fire detection and clean agent fire suppression systems in a variety of commercial, institutional, and government facilities. For more information, please visit: www.sciensbuildingsolutions.com.

About Cen-Cal Fire Systems

Cen-Cal was founded in 1986, when brothers Byron and Wayne Weisz combined their experience and knowledge in fire sprinkler design, fabrication, and installation to form the company with the business mantra of "doing what you tell people you are going to do." Cen-Cal's portfolio of expertise includes consultation, design, fabrication, installation, and service of underground and overhead fire protection systems. They have experience with wet, dry, pre-action and AFFF fire sprinkler systems in commercial, industrial, and multi-family residential applications. For more information, please visit: https://cen-calfire.com/.

