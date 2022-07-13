Two Labs Adds Medical Affairs & Communications to Suite of Services

Aimed at small and emerging biopharma/biotech manufacturers, this service fills a gap in the market

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Two Labs, an industry-leading pharma services company, is announcing the launch of Medical Affairs & Communications as its newest service.

(PRNewsfoto/Two Labs, LLC) (PRNewswire)

Two Labs, a pharma services company, is announcing the launch of its newest service, Medical Affairs & Communications.

In a market where most medical affairs and medical communications service providers are built to support large pharma, Two Labs is aiming to fill the gap for small and emerging biopharma and biotech manufacturers. Now having the ability to add medical affairs & communications planning early in the launch strategy, Two Labs will provide an even more holistic approach to their client work with added services such as medical strategy, medical comms, publication planning/strategy, and publications.

"When we looked at what our clients were needing, we heard over and over that the medical affairs and communications services that were offered to them just weren't at the right size or speed for a small, emerging company," said Howard Miller, Two Labs CEO. "Working with these kinds of companies is what Two Labs thrives on, so we saw an immense opportunity to provide our clients with even more value. We already know how to build tailored strategies for these kinds of manufacturers, so once we could get the right people in place for this specific service, we were ready to hit the ground running."

Two Labs' Medical Affairs & Communications is being led by General Manager Kimberly Cash. Kimberly has led medical affairs development at small to large pharmaceutical companies for over 15 years and understands the unique challenges of BioTech/BioPharma through her experience leading several successful multi-faceted product launches in the BioTech/BioPharma space. Kimberly holds board certification as a medical affairs specialist (BCMAS) and has passed the certification exam for medical publication professionals (CMPP).

"The goal in building this new service is to tailor every single piece to emerging and small pharma," Kimberly said. "My experience in working across the spectrum from small to large pharma has taught me that emerging and small companies have unique needs that cannot be met with the same strategies that are built to serve established and large companies. Two Labs' Medical Affairs & Communications is built to meet these companies where they are, and then scale with them as they grow."

Two Labs officially launched the Medical Affairs & Communications service in May 2022.

About Two Labs

Two Labs is a leading pharmaceutical services company that partners with pharma/biotech companies, providing integrated and customized commercial solutions. We help chart the path from clinical to commercial for a new product launch and provide strategies for continued market viability for drugs on the market. Since its inception in 2003, Two Labs has led 215+ new product launches and more than 300+ in-market projects from pre-launch to loss of exclusivity. For more information, visit www.TwoLabs.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Two Labs, LLC