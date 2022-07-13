The 113-Year-Old Dairy Co-Operative Receives Seven Awards at the World's Largest Dairy Contest

TILLAMOOK, Ore., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oregon-based farmer-owned co-operative and Certified B Corporation® Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) won four Gold, one Silver and two Bronze awards at the 125th International Cheese & Dairy Awards (ICDA). The ICDA is the oldest and largest dairy show of its kind in the world.

Tillamook County Creamery Association Wins Big at the International Cheese & Dairy Awards (PRNewswire)

Almost 5,500 entries were evaluated by a team of judges from all over the world, evaluating each product on aroma, flavor, texture and visual presentation. The three highest-scoring entries in each class were awarded a Gold medal, Silver medal or Bronze medal within their category.

Tillamook® Cheese and Cream Cheese Spread products were awarded in the following categories:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

"At TCCA, we've been committed to making the best tasting dairy products, made with only the highest quality ingredients, since 1909," said Jill Allen, Director of Product Excellence for TCCA, and a judge at this year's Contest. "It's an honor to have this hard work and commitment recognized by a show as prestigious as the International Cheese & Dairy Awards."

Tillamook products are available at major retailers nationwide. Find products at a store near you at Tillamook.com or purchase the award-winning specialty cheddars at Shop.Tillamook.com.

About Tillamook County Creamery Association

Founded in 1909 as a farmer-owned cooperative, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) recently achieved the distinction as a Certified B Corporation® (B Corp™) and prides itself on its commitment to bringing to market the most consistent, best tasting, highest quality dairy products made in the most natural way possible. Guided by the belief that everyone deserves real food that makes them feel good every day, TCCA produces internationally recognized, award-winning cheese as well as exceptional ice cream, butter, cream cheese spreads, yogurt and sour cream, made with unwavering values that never sacrifice or compromise quality for profit. TCCA is owned by almost 80 farming families, primarily based in Tillamook County, Oregon. TCCA operates production facilities in Tillamook and Boardman, Oregon and employs more than 900 people throughout the state. The Tillamook Creamery is the largest tourist attraction on the coast of Oregon and one of the most popular in the state, attracting more than one million visitors each year. For more information on TCCA and Tillamook® products, visit Tillamook.com.

Media Contacts:

Jenna Faller

Jenna.Faller@fleishman.com

Bridget Ryan, Tillamook

BRyan@tillamook.com

Tillamook County Creamery Association Wins Big at the International Cheese & Dairy Awards (PRNewswire)

Tillamook County Creamery Association Wins Big at the International Cheese & Dairy Awards (PRNewswire)

Tillamook County Creamery Association Wins Big at the International Cheese & Dairy Awards (PRNewswire)

Tillamook County Creamery Association (PRNewsfoto/Tillamook County Creamery Assoc) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tillamook County Creamery Association