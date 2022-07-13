Smith+Nephew to showcase latest innovations for sports medicine joint repair at 2022 AOSSM Annual Meeting

LONDON, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith+Nephew (LSE: SN) (NYSE: SNN), the global medical technology company, today announces a robust line-up featuring several of its advanced joint repair solutions and a wide array of educational activities during the 2022 American Orthopaedic Society for Sport Medicine (AOSSM) Annual Meeting being held in Colorado Springs July 13-17. These include:

The REGENETEN◊ Bioinductive Implant



With the potential to address approximately 17 million people with rotator cuff disease in the US1, the REGENETEN implant provides a patient centric treatment that supports the body's natural healing response required to facilitate healing of rotator cuff tears.2-6 With 20+ publications7 to its name, among the most in its category, the REGENETEN implant has been shown in early studies to disrupt disease progression3-5,8, expedite return to normal activity8 and potentially reduce re-tears.9,10 The REGENETEN implant is part of Smith+Nephew's comprehensive Advanced Healing Solutions portfolio - redefining biological healing in rotator cuff repair along with expanded applications for Gluteus Medius and Achilles tears.*

Reimagine Reconstruction: Knee Ligament Solutions



Smith+Nephew recently introduced the Reimagine Reconstruction portfolio of solutions to address the full spectrum of ligament pathologies and frequently occurring knee injuries. The portfolio aligns high-quality products with innovative techniques developed in collaboration with leading global experts and builds upon Smith+Nephew's trusted legacy of data-driven technologies.

CAP-FIX◊ Suture Passer: Designed Specifically for Hip Capsular Repair



The CAP-FIX Suture Passer expands on Smith+Nephew's capsular management portfolio. CAP-FIX passes suture through the hip capsule and is optimized to make the capsular closure procedure more streamlined compared to suture shuttling.11 The CAP-FIX Suture Passer joins an innovative portfolio of flagship hip preservation products that encourage surgeons to "Go Beyond the Repair" for hip repair solutions.

Educational Opportunities

Live Surgery Demo/Mobile Lab: Massive Rotator Cuff Repair Using a Biologic Implant



Expert sports medicine surgeons will demonstrate the use of Smith+Nephew's HEALICOIL◊ KNOTLESS Suture Anchors with the REGENETEN Bioinductive implant in the repair of a massive rotator cuff tear.

WHEN : Friday, July 15th (12:00 - 1:00pm) in the OLC Mobile Lab, housed on the AOSSM Exhibit floor.

Virtual Reality Experience: HCT Repair Using the NOVOSTITCH◊ PRO Meniscal Repair System



Smith+Nephew will host a first-ever Virtual Reality Experience designed to aid procedure learning featuring NOVOSTITCH PRO for horizontal cleavage tear repair.

WHEN : Thursday, July 14th (10:00 - 10:45am) in the Smith+Nephew Booth, #201

Keystone Theatre Presentations

Meniscal Ramp and Root Tears and The Torn Ligaments They Hide Behind

A case-based discussion by expert faculty explore the often missed tears and how they affect ligament reconstruction outcomes.

WHEN : Thursday, July 14 th ( 11:55 -12:25pm ) in Exhibit Hall Mountainside



How Lateral Extra-articular Tenodesis (LET) Techniques Can Improve ACL Reconstruction Outcomes

An examination of various approaches and pearls of LET and a discussion on evidence based outcomes in ACL-R.

WHEN : Thursday, July 14 th (12:40 –1: 10pm ) in Exhibit Hall Mountainside



Innovation in Gluteus Medius Repair with Advanced Healing Solutions

Expert faculty panel discussion on the use of REGENETEN◊, a bioinductive implant, in gluteus medius repair.

WHEN : Saturday, July 16 th (10:10 –10:40am) in Exhibit Hall Mountainside

* The REGENETEN implant is currently approved for use in treating Gluteus Medius and Achilles tears only in the U.S.





About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business focused on the repair, regeneration and replacement of soft and hard tissue. We exist to restore people's bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose 'Life Unlimited'. Our 18,000 employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients' lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global franchises of Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT and Advanced Wound Management.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in more than 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $5.2 billion in 2021. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). The terms 'Group' and 'Smith+Nephew' are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram or Facebook .

Forward-looking Statements



This document may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected revenue growth and trading margins, market trends and our product pipeline are forward-looking statements. Phrases such as "aim", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "well-placed", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "consider" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. For Smith+Nephew, these factors include: risks related to the impact of COVID-19, such as the depth and longevity of its impact, government actions and other restrictive measures taken in response, material delays and cancellations of elective procedures, reduced procedure capacity at medical facilities, restricted access for sales representatives to medical facilities, or our ability to execute business continuity plans as a result of COVID-19; economic and financial conditions in the markets we serve, especially those affecting health care providers, payers and customers (including, without limitation, as a result of COVID-19); price levels for established and innovative medical devices; developments in medical technology; regulatory approvals, reimbursement decisions or other government actions; product defects or recalls or other problems with quality management systems or failure to comply with related regulations; litigation relating to patent or other claims; legal compliance risks and related investigative, remedial or enforcement actions; disruption to our supply chain or operations or those of our suppliers (including, without limitation, as a result of COVID-19); competition for qualified personnel; strategic actions, including acquisitions and dispositions, our success in performing due diligence, valuing and integrating acquired businesses; disruption that may result from transactions or other changes we make in our business plans or organisation to adapt to market developments; and numerous other matters that affect us or our markets, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive or reputational nature. Please refer to the documents that Smith+Nephew has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including Smith+Nephew's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, for a discussion of certain of these factors. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Smith+Nephew as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Smith+Nephew are qualified by this caution. Smith+Nephew does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances or in Smith+Nephew's expectations.

◊ Trademark of Smith+Nephew. Certain marks registered US Patent and Trademark Office.

