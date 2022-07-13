Dunwoody College of Technology Expands Electrical Program Offerings to Meet Rising Demands in the Construction Industry

The expansion strengthens the College's drafting, estimating and design programs

MINNEAPOLIS, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunwoody College of Technology , a private, non-profit institution and pioneer in technical education, today announces the addition of two new online degree options in the sought-after fields of electrical drafting, estimating, and design. The Associate of Applied Science in Electrical Construction Design & Management and the one-year Electrical Drafting & Estimating Certificate will both provide a flexible, online learning option for students and working professionals.

(PRNewsfoto/Dunwoody College of Technology) (PRNewswire)

"Electrical designers and estimators are very much in-demand right now," said Polly Friendshuh, Dean of Construction Sciences & Building Technology, Dunwoody College of Technology. "Our hope is that these programs will bridge the gap between the field, the engineers, and the front office. Both programs have online options, allowing a tremendous amount of flexibility for working professionals and potential students."

There continues to be a shortage of professionals in the electrical field. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, unemployment among drafters , estimators and designers has shrunk to less than 3 percent as demand continues to increase for these highly skilled positions. Dunwoody has a long-standing commitment to creating programs and degrees that align with industry needs and provide opportunity for students to enter successful careers. The addition of these two online degree options reinforces this mission for the electrical field.

Program Designed for In-Demand Job Skills

The Electrical Construction Design & Management program is the only two-year program of its kind in Minnesota. The program, now being offered online in addition to the on-campus option, provides students with the skills and knowledge necessary to create estimates, develop schedules, and effectively manage complex electrical construction projects from start to finish.

The program covers a range of topics, including project management, cost estimation, drafting, designing, and BIM modeling. Throughout the program, students engage with industry experts and compete in national competitions. The new online option allows more flexibility for working professionals and students. Following graduation, students are primed with the skills and knowledge for a career in electrical estimating, design, and project management. Throughout its years being taught in-person, the program has a 100 percent job placement rate, according to Dunwoody's Graduates Employment Report.

Education Advancement for Industry Professionals

The Electrical Drafting & Estimating Certificate is a new one-year program, designed for working professionals in the electrical field, with an anticipated first graduating class in May 2023. Course sessions are available in the evenings and online, taught by experts who have worked professionally in the field.

This program focuses on basic and advanced estimating, 3D drafting and design, and illumination technology. Students will gain the skills and knowledge to build construction documents, develop schedules, and estimate the cost of a project. Using industry-current software, graduates will become sought-after professionals in the electrical design field.

Dunwoody's Construction Sciences & Building Technology department is committed to providing coursework and degree programs that fulfill current industry needs. Through interdisciplinary projects, online students throughout all construction programs learn to work together, with the guidance of instructors directly from the industry.

For more information on Dunwoody's Construction Sciences & Building Technology department and programs that are preparing the next generation of doers, visit https://dunwoody.edu/

ABOUT DUNWOODY COLLEGE OF TECHNOLOGY

Founded in 1914, Dunwoody College of Technology is the only private, not-for-profit technical college in the Upper Midwest. Having provided hands-on, applied technical education to more than 250,000 individuals, Dunwoody is a place where the curious and the confident learn by doing. Located in Minneapolis, Dunwoody offers a unique campus experience in dedicated labs, studios, and shops that treats students like future professionals from day one. With certificates, associate's, and bachelor's degrees in more than 46 majors - including engineering, robotics, design and other STEM-related fields - Dunwoody challenges students to come determined and graduate destined.

