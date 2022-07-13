A CELEBRATION OF CUSTOMER LOYALTY

Chico's FAS, Inc. Debuts Redesigned Rewards+™ Loyalty Programs Across All Three Brands

FORT MYERS, Fla., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) ("Chico's FAS" or the "Company") announces the launch of new customer loyalty programs for its three brands, Chico's, White House Black Market and Soma, reinforcing the retailer's digital-first, customer-led strategic priorities.

For the Chico's brand, this marks the first significant change in the customer loyalty experience since the Chico's Passport® loyalty program launched in 1990. The new Rewards+ loyalty programs provide more personalized and seamless opportunities for Chico's FAS customers to reap the benefits of their loyalty to the company's brands.

With a tiered benefits structure, the new Programs revitalize the Company's customer retail experience by emphasizing a "future-fit" loyalty approach that offers earned benefits aligned to customer spending trends. The programs amplify the unique strengths of each brand, allowing for simplified yet meaningful customer engagement across all touchpoints. For example, with a minimum annual spend of $500, Chico's Rewards+ members will access enhanced benefits with each new tier level, like personalized rewards offers; a new birthday reward experience; VIP access to limited edition products, collection previews and collaborations; enhanced styling services and personalized campaigns.

"Chico's FAS's purpose is to promote a kind world where women never have to compromise. Providing solutions, building communities and creating memorable experiences to bring women confidence and joy through personalized shopping experiences designed to help women look and feel their best. Our Rewards+™ Programs celebrate the exceptional customer loyalty that we work so hard to earn every day. The new Programs offer curated benefit suites matched to spend, that deliver industry-leading value with more meaningful ways to reward her every time she shops with us; two things that are important to our customers now more than ever," said Molly Langenstein, CEO of Chico's FAS.

Chico's Rewards+™ moves customers from one lifetime tier into 4 tiers (Daring, Magnetic, Fierce and Phenomenal) based on annual spend thresholds that unlock access to benefits from her first purchase. For example, members that unlock the Phenomenal tier receive benefits including 5% back in rewards, free shipping and returns for all chicos.com purchases plus early access to new products.

In addition to the new Chico's Rewards+ program benefits and to preserve the loyalty of legacy Chico's Passport members (now called Founders 5), the everyday 5% off and free shipping benefit will continue in addition to the new benefits.

WHBM Rewards+™ Shifting from a loyalty program that limited benefits access to WHBM members that reached minimum spending thresholds to a program that unlocks new earned rewards and shipping benefits with her first transaction allows the brand to start engaging and rewarding new WHBM® customers sooner.

Soma Rewards+™: This program reinforces the customer's wellness journey and investment in herself through accessible, tiered thresholds featuring benefits designed to motivate increased engagement and incremental spend. Unlike the former Love Soma Rewards® program, the new Soma Rewards+™ program features 4 tiers (Dream, Serene, Bliss and Cloud 9) to drive frequency across customer segments and reduce plateau effects.

"Consumer experience and consumer expectations go hand in hand, and Chico's FAS was facing the challenge of revamping a program like Chico's Passport® that shoppers had known for more than 30 years. Drawing on exhaustive consumer research and their strong executive vision, we were able to work together to redesign and launch exciting new loyalty experiences for each brand," said Stephanie Meltzer-Paul, EVP of Loyalty for Mastercard, Chico's FAS' loyalty strategy partner. "This new suite of loyalty programs reinforces Chico's FAS position as a leader in customer engagement and loyalty, and we look forward to continuing to partner closely in the future."

Quick fact - As of August 24, 2021, the Company operated 1,284 stores in the U.S. and sold merchandise through 66 international franchise locations in Mexico and 2 domestic franchise airport locations. The Company's merchandise is also available at www.chicos.com , www.chicosofftherack.com , www.whbm.com and www.soma.com as well as through third-party channels.

ABOUT CHICO'S FAS, INC.

Chico's FAS is a Florida-based fashion company founded in 1983 on Sanibel Island, Fla. The Company reinvented the fashion retail experience by creating fashion communities anchored by service, which put the customer at the center of everything we do. As one of the leading fashion retailers in North America, Chico's FAS is a company of three unique brands – Chico's, WHBM and Soma – each thriving in their own white space, founded by women, led by women, providing solutions that millions of women say give them confidence and joy.

Our Company has a passion for fashion, and each day, we provide clothing, shoes and accessories, intimate apparel and expert styling in our brick-and-mortar boutiques, digital online boutiques and through Style Connect, the Company's proprietary digital styling tool that enables customers to conveniently shop wherever, whenever and however they prefer.

To learn more about Chico's FAS, please visit our corporate website at www.chicosfas.com. The information on our corporate website is not, and shall not be deemed to be, a part of this press release or incorporated into our federal securities law filings.

