Cambridge Trust Welcomes John Traynor to Wealth Management Team

35-year investment veteran to lead Cambridge Trust's expansion in Connecticut

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATC), parent of Cambridge Trust Company, today announced that John Traynor has joined to lead Cambridge Trust's Wealth Management Team in Connecticut. As President of Cambridge Trust Wealth Management-Connecticut, Traynor will work to expand wealth management services in the Constitution State.

Cambridge Bancorp Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cambridge Bancorp) (PRNewswire)

"We're excited to welcome John to Cambridge Trust's Wealth Management leadership team" said Jennifer A. Pline, CFA, EVP, Head of Wealth Management. "Under his stewardship, we are confident that we will achieve our Wealth Management goals in this attractive market by offering our broad range of sophisticated wealth management services."

"We are delighted to welcome John, an experienced wealth management professional, to the Cambridge Trust team," said Denis K. Sheahan, Chairman, President and CEO.

Traynor joins Cambridge Trust with over 35 years of experience in wealth management, having most recently served as Chief Investment Officer at Peoples United Advisors. Under his leadership at Peoples, Traynor unified seven separate investment teams into a cohesive group and saw the firm's AUM grow from $3.4 billion to $10.4 billion over the course of a decade.

Prior to his work with Peoples United Advisors, Traynor spent 20 years as Partner and later Director of Investment Strategy & Alternative Investments at Thorson Traynor (later PNC Private Bank Hawthorn). He has also served in leadership roles at Citytrust Bancorp and Shawmut National Bank.

"A critical pillar of wealth management and private banking is trust between the institution and its clients," said John Traynor, President, Cambridge Trust Wealth Management-Connecticut. "That's why I'm pleased to join the Cambridge Trust team, which has embodied these values for more than a century, as it looks to broaden its footprint in the state of Connecticut. I'm looking forward to continuing the company's legacy of service and trust in my home state with a strong team of experienced wealth managers."

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp, the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company, is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The 132-year-old Massachusetts chartered commercial bank has approximately $5.0 billion in assets at March 31, 2022, and a total of 19 Massachusetts and New Hampshire locations. Cambridge Trust is one of New England's leaders in private banking and wealth management with $4.7 billion in client assets under management and administration at March 31, 2022. The Wealth Management group maintains offices in Boston and Wellesley, Massachusetts and Concord, Manchester, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information, visit www.cambridgetrust.com.

