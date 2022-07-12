X ROCKER® ANNOUNCES NORTH AMERICA'S LAUNCH OF OFFICIALLY LICENSED SUPER MARIO™ GAMING CHAIRS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH NINTENDO OF AMERICA INC.

X ROCKER GAMING HAS ANNOUNCED THE EXTENSION OF THEIR LICENSED GAMING CHAIRS AND ROCKERS INTO NORTH AMERICA. THE FIRST ROUND OF PRODUCT, FEATURING THE SPOTLIGHT COLLECTION, IS SET TO LAUNCH LATER THIS MONTH IN PARTNERSHIP WITH WALMART.

MINNEAPOLIS, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- X Rocker®, the global market leaders in gaming chairs and gaming furniture, announced today the expansion of their hugely successful gaming chair license with Nintendo®. This extended partnership enables X Rocker® to manufacture and distribute officially licensed Super Mario™ branded gaming chairs into North America.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9029451-x-rocker-super-mario-gaming-chairs/

The line includes X Rocker's globally recognized floor rockers and junior audio gaming chairs, and features popular character artwork from the Super Mario series. The first round of product is set to launch on Walmart.com in the coming weeks and features the full assortment of characters in the Spotlight Collection. Additional X Rocker Super Mario chair collections will be launched at select retailers in the months following.

The X Rocker floor rocker has been around since 2005 when the brand was first launched. With more than 5 million units sold, the foldable, rocking design has been a staple in living rooms and game rooms for more than 15 years.

Measuring 33.5 x 16.1 x 25.5in, the Super Mario Floor Rockers are compact, foldable, and generously padded with a deep foam. The surface is finished with a printed synthetic leather that is crafted for long-lasting use without fading.

Robert McNae, X Rocker CEO comments, "After having an extremely successful launch in the United Kingdom, across Europe and, throughout Australia and New Zealand, we are thrilled to be launching this line of licensed X Rocker gaming chairs to Super Mario fans across North America."

For more information on the X Rocker Super Mario collection, please visit xrockergaming.com/pages/super-mario.

About X Rocker:

As part of the market-leading furniture corporation, Ace Casual Furniture, X Rocker was founded in 2005 to redefine home entertainment with the first ever audio-enabled floor rocking gaming chair. Since the launch, they've become a top brand in gaming furniture. The company has registered several patents and trademarks ranging from folding gaming chairs to LED-integrated gaming furniture. Most recently, X Rocker shocked the industry when they launched the world's first eSports inspired gaming bedroom furniture line, corner-stoned by the BattleBunk Gaming Bed.

X Rocker Contacts:

North America, Latin America & Licensing:

Samantha Thompson

Brand Manager, Ace Casual Furniture | X Rocker Gaming

sthompson@acecasual.com

www.xrockergaming.com

United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, New Zealand:

Craig Thirkell

Commercial Director, Ace Casual Ltd. | X Rocker Gaming

Craigt@xrockeruk.com

www.xrockeruk.com

