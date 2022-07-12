WTIA to Host Seattle Regional Startup World Cup 2022 Competition

Finalist Win Chance to Compete in San Francisco for a $1 Million Investment Prize

SEATTLE, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Technology Industry Association (WTIA), a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering a robust, equity-centered technology sector that empowers thriving communities, today announced that it will host the Seattle regional Startup World Cup by Pegasus Tech Ventures on August 4, 2022 at CoMotion UW Startup Hall. The finalists will have a chance to compete in the Grand Finale on September 28th-30th, hosted in San Francisco, and win a $1 million investment prize from Pegasus Tech Ventures. Applications for the Seattle event are open.

Startup World Cup is a global series of conferences and competitions that bring together top startups, investors, entrepreneurs and tech CEOs around the world. Selected startups will have four minutes to pitch their idea followed by a two-minute question-answer period from the judging panel. The finalists from the August 4th Seattle regional competition will earn a place at the Grand Finale on September 30th in San Francisco. Startups at any stage are encouraged to apply.

"The WTIA is hosting this event to help early stage companies improve their ability to raise capital and refine their go-to-market plans," said Michael Schutzier, CEO of WTIA. "Competing head-to-head in front of this tailored audience will sharpen skills and generate exposure and investor excitement around new companies and product ideas."

The Startup World Cup was founded in 2016. It is now one of the largest startup competitions worldwide, with more than 50,000 global attendees, more than 2,500 investors, and more than 70 regional competitions that take place in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa and Australia.

"This event can be a startup's big break to gain momentum in their business," Schutzler said. "Six minutes on stage can lead to more reach than months of paid advertising."

Washington Technology Industry Association (WTIA) is a consortium that includes a not-for-profit member trade association, a not-for-profit tech apprenticeship intermediary (Apprenti), and a for profit corporation providing business services (HRBI). The organization's mission is to foster a robust, equity-centered technology sector that empowers thriving communities. We recruit technology companies and allies that view diversity as a competitive advantage, value collaboration as essential to sustainable growth, and fully embrace the opportunity to partner with and empower the communities in which we operate.

