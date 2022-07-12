Twenty Jobs, Twenty Lessons - a Long, Strange Career in Marketing, from Junk Mail to Social Media by Bob Cargill

Marketing Industry Veteran Writes New Book About His Career, Sharing Lessons Learned, Amusing Anecdotes, Short Stories, Revealing Reminiscences and More



BOSTON, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adjunct professor, social media consultant, content creator, copywriter and president of the American Marketing Association Boston, Bob Cargill, has written and published a new book called Twenty Jobs, Twenty Lessons – a Long, Strange Career in Marketing, from Junk Mail to Social Media.

Based on his career in the marketing industry since 1983, this book, according to the author, is about marketing, advertising and social media, but also business in general. Cargill offers advice to readers on how to pivot in the face of a big obstacle, how to bounce back from defeat and how to succeed against the odds.

"It is a story of climbing the corporate ladder only to fall. It is a story about ambition, determination, success and failure. It is a story for young professionals with bright futures ahead of them and senior-level executives who have been there and done that," says Cargill. "Read it and you'll learn what it takes to thrive, not just survive, even amid the most challenging, sometimes overwhelming personal and professional crises."

"This book is a memoir, but it's also a tribute to all my former employers who gave me opportunities for which I'll always be grateful," adds the author.

More than 250 pages long, the book documents Cargill's career from job to job, including many lessons he learned the hard way along his professional journey.

The book also includes many repurposed posts from his blog, which you can find here https://thebobcargill.com/, which he began in 2004, that chronicle the evolution of social media - from Cargill's perspective - from infancy to today.

Cargill's book publishing team includes two recent graduates of the school where he is a part-time adjunct professor of marketing, Suffolk University. Designed by Maria Antonia Silva, Suffolk University 2021, and edited by Morgan Hume, Suffolk University 2020, Bob Cargill's book, Twenty Jobs, Twenty Lessons – a Long, Strange Career in Marketing, from Junk Mail to Social Media is available NOW on Amazon at https://tinyurl.com/20Jobs20Lessons.

About Bob Cargill

Bob Cargill, who was the New England Direct Marketing Association's Direct Marketer of the Year in 2009, is an adjunct professor, a copywriter, content cre­ator, social media consultant and public speaker who has worked for some 500 or so different clients over the years.

His work has been recognized with over 40 awards from the New England Direct Marketing Association, including Gold for his blog on marketing, Gold for Best Tweets, Silver for Best Copywriting and two Silvers for his video series about social media on LinkedIn.

Bob is the current president of the American Marketing Association Boston (for which he was the president in fiscal years 2018-2020) and the past president of the New England Direct Marketing Association (fiscal year 1999-2000). In addition to hosting his own podcast on marketing and recording YouTube videos about social media on a weekly basis, Bob also contrib­utes regularly to his blog at thebobcargill.com that he began writing in 2004. Bob resides in the suburbs west of Boston with his wife, Barbara, with whom he shares two sons, Scott and Ben, and two stepchildren, David and Sophie.

