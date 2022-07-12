Meta Hollywood Announces Full List of Advisory Board Members, Including Megan Fox and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson III

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Meta Hollywood , the joint venture created by Planet Hollywood Group (" Planet Hollywood ") and Animoca Brands , is proud to announce their full list of advisory board members. The lineup includes Chairman and CEO of Spyglass Media Group, LLC, Gary Barber ; rapper, producer, actor, entrepreneur, and founder of G-Unit Film & Television, Inc., Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson III ; movie star and model, Megan Fox ; Chairman, and founder of Nu Image, Inc., Millennium Films and all related companies, Avi Lerner ; film producer, movie producer and founder of Gloria Sanchez Productions, Jessica Elbaum , and Hollywood producer and founder of Silver Pictures and Dark Castle Entertainment, Joel Silver .

"Our main goal is to create the single largest online community of movie lovers, creators, studios, and fans in the Metaverse," says Meta Hollywood co-founder Robert Earl . "We specifically chose celebrities and entrepreneurs in the field of entertainment that will lead Met Hollywood into becoming a haven for entertainment lovers. The community will allow fans to interact within our shared Hollywood-themed ecosystem of exclusive digital and physical experiences powered by blockchain technology and the joint venture's native utility token."

The star-studded group of legendary Hollywood and tech pioneers join the previously announced advisors, Matt Medved , Jim Toth , and Matt Mullenweg , to guide Meta Hollywood to the next level, using their collective expertise to successfully expand through Web3. They've already made strides with the recent partnership with The Sandbox to develop a first-of-its-kind virtual Hollywood-themed backlot movie studio land. The sizable plot of virtual land will then host a myriad of Hollywood-themed events and experiences in a Hollywood backlot studio format, all shared into one digital ecosystem.

Meta Hollywood is a community-first ecosystem for entertainment fans and creators, offering exclusive access and utility (URL & IRL), at the intersection of Hollywood and Web 3. With access to a vast collection of over 60,000 movie memorabilia items, as well as additional Hollywood IP and utility from Planet Hollywood and Animoca Brands' established partner network, users are in for a star-studded time! The community adds value to physical Hollywood events, pop culture, and memorabilia, by providing Web3 enabled experiences and utility. By democratizing the entertainment universe, Meta Hollywood empowers movie lovers and the broader consumer market to directly interact with movie producers and other short-form content creators through a branded digital experience. Utilizing our native token, Meta Hollywood's HWOOD ($HWOOD), Meta Hollywood intends to transform the iconic Hollywood experience into a next-generation hybrid web3 ecosystem that benefits entertainment industry field supporters and creators both online and offline. For more information, visit us at www.metahollywood.io and follow us on Instagram , Twitter and Discord .

