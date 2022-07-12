Lucid Motors Releases New Episode of Tech Talks Video Series, Revealing the Innovative Tech Powering Lucid Air's Ultra-Fast, Ultra-Flexible "Wunderbox" EV Charging System

Tech Talks video series offers an unprecedented look at how Lucid Air achieves industry-leading efficiency, unmatched power density, and the longest EPA-estimated range for any EV

NEWARK, Calif. , July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), setting new standards with the longest range, fastest charging electric car on the market, today announced the release of the third and latest episode in its Tech Talks video series, which reveals the innovative technology contained in the Wunderbox – Lucid's ultra-fast, ultra-flexible EV charging system. The episode is hosted by Eric Bach, Lucid's Senior Vice President of Product and Chief Engineer.

Lucid's Wunderbox system makes it possible for Lucid Air to add as much as 100 miles of driving range with as little as five minutes of charging, or up to 300 miles of range in under 22 minutes. The bi-direction charging features coming soon to Lucid Air are also enabled by the Wunderbox system. (PRNewswire)

Viewers will receive an introduction to the Wunderbox system and how it makes it possible for Lucid Air to add as much as 100 miles of driving range with as little as five minutes of charging, or up to 300 miles of range in under 22 minutes. They'll also learn about the bi-direction charging features coming soon to Lucid Air, which are enabled by the Wunderbox system, and how they are potential game-changers for renewable energy.

The "Wunderbox" episode released today is the third installment in the 10-episode Tech Talks series. Each episode explores a different area in which Lucid's in-house technological innovations has led to breakthrough results, from EV batteries to aerodynamics to the way Lucid maximized space inside the vehicle by miniaturizing major vehicle components. Episodes are hosted by many of Lucid's leading experts, including Peter Rawlinson, Eric Bach, and Derek Jenkins, as well as subject matter experts including Emad Dlala and Jean-Charles Monnet. Taken as a whole, these experts will educate viewers on how Lucid's first luxury EV swept away conventional notions of what a vehicle is capable of in terms of efficiency, performance, charging, lighting, and interior space.

New episodes will be published regularly to the Lucid Motors YouTube channel on an ongoing basis.

Available Now:

Episode Expert 1: Battery Pack Peter Rawlinson, CEO/CTO 2: Space Concept Peter Rawlinson, CEO/CTO 3: Wunderbox Eric Bach, SVP of Product/Chief Engineer

Coming Soon:

Episode Expert 4: Drive Unit Part 1 - Motor Peter Rawlinson, CEO/CTO Emad Dlala, VP of Powertrain 5: Drive Unit Part 2 - Inverter Eric Bach, SVP of Product/Chief Engineer 6: Drive Unit Part 3 - Transmission Peter Rawlinson, CEO/CTO 7: Body Structures Peter Rawlinson, CEO/CTO 8: Lighting Technology Eric Bach, SVP of Product/Chief Engineer 9: Aerodynamics Derek Jenkins, SVP of Design and Brand Jean-Charles Monnet, Technical Fellow, Aerodynamics 10: Suspension Peter Rawlinson, CEO/CTO

Episode release sequence is subject to change.

