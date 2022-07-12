LET THE PICK, PICK YOUR MOMENT!

CANON U.S.A. INTRODUCES POWERSHOT PICK ACTIVE TRACKING PTZ CAMERA TO U.S. MARKET

MELVILLE, N.Y., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is releasing a new product: the PowerShot PICK Active Tracking PTZ Camera. This portable camera offers a hands-free solution for capturing candid photos and videos automatically*.

Canon PowerShot PICK is great for birthday celebrations, family gatherings, everyday life moments and capturing social media content (PRNewswire)

Many of us find that capturing content can interrupt the moment, resulting in a forced posed look. The PowerShot PICK can be the solution. Its face-detecting and tracking technology helps ensure that smiles and more can be detected, when set up through the corresponding app, and the PowerShot PICK will automatically move its camera to capture it all.

Previously, the product saw great success with a leading crowdfunding platform in Japan. Due to that success, Canon collaborated with Indiegogo, a similar platform in the United States, which now leads to the official introduction of the PowerShot PICK in the United States.

The PowerShot PICK offers a wide range of features, including:

Approximately 340 degrees of Pan movement and Tilt capabilities between -20 to 90 degrees

3x optical zoom and 4x digital zoom

19-57mm focal length (35mm equiv.) and automatic image stabilization

Active Tracking with Auto Capture

Battery Powered

Select Voice Commands

11.7MB photos and Full-HD 1080 60p video with movie rates of 59.94, 29.97, and 23.98 frames per second (FPS)

The PowerShot PICK requires the MiniPTZ mobile app for compatible iOS, iPadOS, and Android devices. The app includes capabilities like configuration settings, manual remote control of the camera1, automatically generated highlight videos (iOS only), and the ability to browse through and select favorite moments for download.

The PowerShot PICK is also a great way to capture your next social media post or home video. Whether you want to film a cooking tutorial or dance video, the PICK can easily record them. The PowerShot PICK is equipped with select voice commands. Let's say you want to record a dance video. Say, "Hello PICK, record a video!" It's as easy as that. The PICK is compact and convenient. Lightweight and battery powered, this product is great for everyone who wants to easily capture candid photos and videos almost anywhere.

Price & Availability

The PowerShot PICK will be available for an estimated retail price of $499.992. Shipping is currently scheduled to begin late summer 2022.

For more information, please visit usa.canon.com

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.6 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), as of 2021 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 36 consecutive years† and was one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2022. Canon U.S.A. was featured in Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021, ranking among the top 100 companies for employee happiness and satisfaction at work. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

*Requires smart phone Bluetooth and iOS 12 or higher, iPadOS 13 or higher or Android 8.0 and up. Phone pairing through Canon MiniPTZ App required initial setup and access to certain features.

1 Connection through remote control depends on connectivity.

2 Specifications, availability and prices are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.

† Number of patents for 2021 are based on figures released by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services. Figures for 2005 to 2020 are based on information issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Canon U.S.A., Inc.) (PRNewswire)

