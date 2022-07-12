Info-Tech Research Group Accelerates Investment in Digital Transformation, Names Charl Lombard as President of Expanded Initiative

TORONTO, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Info-Tech Research Group announced the expansion of its digital transformation services, and the appointment of Charl Lombard as President, of Digital Transformation Consulting Practice.

As industries increasingly rely on technology to navigate the complexity of the post-pandemic era, the global information technology research and advisory firm is responding to the need for organizations to gain more value from their transformation initiatives.

"As business and IT leaders enter the second half of 2022, they face significant market changes, forcing them to re-evaluate strategies and the effectiveness of their operations," says Joel McLean, Executive Chairman and Founder of Info-Tech Research Group. "To help leaders meet these challenges, we are expanding our digital transformation research and advisory services under the leadership of Charl Lombard. This initiative reflects Info-Tech's unique and longstanding ability to help clients navigate complex business and IT issues through industry research and practical tools."

Throughout his 20-year career, Lombard has led at-scale transformation efforts across a wide range of industries and functions as a management consultant at such firms as McKinsey & Company and PwC. He joins Info-Tech from Sabre Hospitality Solutions, where he led Global Product Management, driving several major transformation initiatives for the leading SaaS platform provider.

"Digital transformation projects often fail to meet business expectations. Success requires a holistic, people-centric approach that leverages technology as a key enabler," says Charl Lombard, new President of Digital Transformation at Info-Tech Research Group. "With proven methodologies and the right practices, leaders can avoid common transformation obstacles and drive disproportionate value from their digital investments."

With his extensive experience, Lombard is set to expand the firm's existing world-class digital transformation advisory practice and research products to include additional diagnostics, methodologies, tools, and training. This initiative will enable Info-Tech members to design and implement digital transformation strategies to meet customer demands and thrive in the digital economy.

