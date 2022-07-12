GT Medical Technologies Chief Technology Officer Honored by Mensa With the Copper Black Award for Creative Achievement

TEMPE, Ariz., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For his invention of GammaTile® Therapy used to treat operable brain tumors, David Brachman, M.D. is the 2022 winner of the Mensa Foundation's Copper Black Award for Creative Achievement.

"It's always great to see how Mensa members apply their intelligence and creativity toward practical solutions for real problems. Brain cancer is obviously a significant problem, and we were impressed by Dr. Brachman's novel approach to it," said Charlie Steinhice, president of the Mensa Foundation. "GammaTile adds value to an existing surgical procedure by delivering radiation directly into the tumor cavity, so it starts more quickly and delivers the radiation where it's needed the most. This aligns perfectly with the Mensa Foundation's mission: Unleashing intelligence for the benefit of humanity."

The innovative design of GammaTile Therapy delivers the radiation source directly to the tumor cells while helping to protect the surrounding healthy brain tissue. GammaTile Therapy is helping to improve the lives of patients with all types of brain tumors including high-grade gliomas, brain metastases, and malignant meningiomas. There have been relatively few advances in the treatment of brain tumors in the last 40 years. In fact, GammaTile Therapy is the only treatment for glioblastoma, the most aggressive form of brain cancer, to be FDA cleared in the past 10 years.

"Receiving this award confirms what I have long suspected, just because one's solution to a problem may seem out of sync with that of most others it does not mean we were the one amiss," said GT Medical Technologies Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Dr. David Brachman. "It is also interesting that this award from the Mensa Foundation, an organization concerned with the mind, was given this year for a medical therapy developed to protect the mind from the impact of brain tumors."

Dr. Brachman is the inventor of the company's more than 25 granted patents and is a board-certified radiation oncologist. He has authored over 60 peer-reviewed papers and continues to work on advancing the fundamental understanding of brain tumors to help enhance the standard of care.

