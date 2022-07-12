Demotech Assigns a Financial Stability Rating® to Prime Property & Casualty Insurance Inc.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Demotech, Inc., the first to review and rate independent, regional and specialty insurers, has assigned a Financial Stability Rating® (FSR) of A, Exceptional, to Prime Property & Casualty Insurance Inc. This level of FSR is assigned to insurers who possess exceptional financial stability, readily available and liquid invested assets, an acceptable level of financial leverage, reasonable loss and loss adjustment expense reserves, and realistic pricing.

Demotech's President and co-founder, Joseph Petrelli, stated "It is Demotech's pleasure to include Prime Property & Casualty Insurance Inc. on the growing list of Demotech rated carriers. In an industry that seems to believe that one size fits all, Prime Property & Casualty Insurance Inc. continues to pride itself on developing solutions for auto owners, employers, and operators who need to insure their vehicles and drivers. With supply chain issues and logistics increasingly important to all stakeholders, their focus on finding a solution to provide commercial automobile insurance sets them apart."

About Prime Property & Casualty Insurance Inc.

Prime Property & Casualty Insurance Inc. (PPCI) is an admitted carrier for commercial auto insurance that develops solutions for auto owners, employers, and operators who need to insure their vehicles and drivers. PPCI provides coverage for commercial vehicles such as trucks, buses, limos, taxis, towing, waste hauling, paratransit, and more. They write commercial auto on an admitted basis in FL, IL, KS, KY, MA, NC, NJ, NM, NV, and SC. Visit https://ppci.primeis.com to learn how Prime Property & Casualty Insurance Inc. can assist your efforts.

About Demotech, Inc.

Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm specializing in evaluating the financial stability of independent, regional and specialty insurers. Since 1985, Demotech has served the insurance industry by assigning Financial Stability Ratings® (FSRs) for Property & Casualty insurers and Title underwriters. Demotech's philosophy is to review and evaluate insurers based on their area of focus and execution of their business model rather than solely on financial size. Demotech was the first to review and rate independent regional and specialty insurers. Visit www.demotech.com for additional information on how we can assist you.

