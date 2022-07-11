Sony Electronics Expands Wireless X-Series Speaker Range with Three New Models to Deliver a Powerful Audio Experience Anywhere

SAN DIEGO, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today added to its impressive portable speaker range with three new models – the SRS-XG300 with powerful and high-quality sound, and SRS-XE300 and SRS-XE200 with wider listening area from the Line-Shape Diffuser. All three models are easy to carry so users can enjoy them anywhere.

Sony Electronics Expands Wireless X-Series Speaker Range with Three New Models

Innovative X-Balanced Speaker Unit

Listeners need a speaker that can deliver big sound wherever they go. Thanks to Sony's unique X-Balanced Speaker Unit and Dual Passive Radiators in all three new models, these speakers do just that. They produce punchier bass with less distortion bringing high-quality sound and powerful sound pressure that will keep the energy going all night long.

Powerful party sound

The SRS-XG300 delivers deep, club-like bass and clear high frequency audio thanks to the integrated Front Tweeter and MEGA BASS features. If the listener wants to move from the club to the concert, thanks to LIVE SOUND1, the SRS-XG300 can recreate that unique atmosphere and let them relive their favorite live performances over and over.

For those that prefer their party with some added color, listeners can switch on the SRS-XG300's ambient illumination that synchronizes the speaker's lighting to the beat of the music.

Even sound all around

With the SRS-XE300 and SRS-XE200, sound can reach the whole party with the help of Sony's unique Line-Shape Diffuser technology.

Inspired by the audio systems used at professional concerts, Sony's unique Line-Shape Diffuser distributes sound evenly, reaching wider and further so the listener's friends in the same location can dance to the same favorite tracks being played, all while enjoying the same high sound quality.

With the recommended vertical layout on the SRS-XE300 and SRS-XE200, listeners can enjoy the full sound benefits of the Line-Shape Diffuser. In addition, the speakers can be positioned horizontally and the user can enjoy the stereo audio playback using the Sony | Music Center app1.

Bring the beat anywhere and everywhere

All three speakers were built with portability in mind and the SRS-XG300 comes with a retractable handle that makes it easier than ever to carry around. Additionally, with the handle down, the speaker matches any interior.

Despite their small dimensions and weight, the SRS-XE300 and SRS-XE200 pack big sound into small frames, making them the perfect companions while exploring the outdoors. The SRS-XE200 also comes with a handy strap, so it's always there ready to play one's favorite tracks at the touch of a button.

Nothing in the way of the music

Consumers need not worry about splashes or dust thanks to an IP67 rating on all models, leaving nowhere off limits for the perfect party setting2. Whether on a sandy beach or spending day to night by the pool, listeners can keep blasting their favorite songs.

It's easier to party harder than ever, with the SRS-XE300 and SRS-XE200 thanks to Sony's extensive shock testing, ensuring the speakers can withstand the inevitable knocks, bumps and scrapes that come with everyday use.

Keep the party going with long lasting battery

All three speakers boast long-lasting battery life, so a single charge will power through any party. Fully charged, the SRS-XG300 offers up to 25 hours of play, the SRS-XE300 offers up to 24 hours of play, while the SRS-XE200 offers up to 16 hours of play3.

All three speakers are packed with Quick Charging, so even when short on time, the music plays on. Quick charging gives up to 70 minutes of play from just a 10-minute charge.

Thanks to the Battery Care feature on all three models, users never have to worry about over-charging, meaning the speakers will remain in optimum condition for longer. For the SRS-XE300 and SRS-XE200 this feature can be turned on through the Sony | Music Center app4.

The SRS-XE300 and SRS-XE200 also offer Ambient Noise Sensing, Sony's unique mic sensing technology that analyzes the ambient noise and helps save battery when used outside.

Enjoy great calls with Echo Cancelling

All three models also offer Echo Cancelling, letting listeners enjoy great quality calls that allow two people to talk at the same time without cutting either of them off. With the help of the MIC Mute button on the SRS-XE300 and SRS XE200, listeners can also mute in an instant.

Get things booming with Party Connect and Stereo Pair

All three speakers come with Party Connect1, so listeners can combine up to 100 compatible wireless speakers with BLUETOOTH® technology and sync music for an epically powerful sound5. With Stereo Pair, listeners can connect two speakers wirelessly for a superb stereo sound. Both features are activated in the Sony | Music Center app1.

Sustainability matters

Sony designs their products to be stylish and also with the environment in mind. Recycled plastic developed especially for Sony is used in internal parts of the XE300 and XE2006.This development has required many years of research and design to ensure that the sustainable materials meet Sony's strict audio requirements. By using recycled paper for the individual packaging, including the tray, all three models comprise of no more than 5% plastic materials7.

Pricing and Availability:

XG300 has a suggested retail price of $349.99 and is available for pre-order now at Sony Electronics and Amazon, Best Buy (available for purchase on July 12, 2022), and other authorized dealers.

XE300 has a suggested retail price of $199.99 and is available for pre-order now at Sony Electronics and Amazon, Best Buy (available for purchase on July 12, 2022), and other authorized dealers.

XE200 has a suggested retail price of $129.99 and is available for pre-order now at Sony Electronics and Amazon, Best Buy (available for purchase on July 12, 2022), and other authorized dealers.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

1 LIVE SOUND mode is available via Sony | Music Center app. Download app at Google Play and the App Store. Network services, content, and operating system and software subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted, or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information.

2 Requires that all ports and covers are firmly closed. Waterproof specification of IPX7*1 as specified in "Degree of protection against water immersion" of the IEC60529. The speaker has been tested to and maintains its operability when gently submersed in water to a depth of 1 meter for up to 30 minutes. Dustproof specification of IP6X*2 as specified in "Degrees of protection against solid foreign objects". The speaker has been tested to and continues to block dust after stirring for 8 hours in a testing device which contains dust particles that are up to 75 mm in diameter.

3 Actual performance varies based on settings, environmental conditions, and usage. Battery capacity decreases over time and use.

4 Interoperability and compatibility among Bluetooth® devices vary.

5 Only compatible between SRS-XB43, SRS-XB33, SRS-XB23, SRS-XP700, SRS-XP500, SRS-XG500, SRS-XG300, SRS-XE300, SRS-XE200, LSPX-S3. Products compatible with the Wireless Party Chain function are not applicable for connection. (Bonnie – Please confirm if these models are accurate)

6 Recycled plastic may not be used for the part depending on the time of production.

7 Coating and adhesive materials excluded.

