Patriot Rail Appoints Jennifer Crotty as Assistant Vice President Business Development

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Rail, a leading rail and transportation services company in North America, announces the appointment of Jennifer Crotty as Assistant Vice President Business Development.

Jennifer Crotty, Patriot Rail Assistant Vice President Business Development (PRNewswire)

Crotty brings more than 22 years of business expertise to the Patriot team. She is a proven leader with extensive knowledge in logistics, strategic partnerships, and sales. Crotty will be responsible for the sales and account management of Patriot Rails' eastern railroads, and for supporting business partnerships at Patriot Rail's Lakeshore Railcar & Tanker Services in East Chicago, Indiana.

"My goal is to make an immediate and positive impact on the Patriot Rail team and the customers we serve," said Crotty. "I am grateful for the opportunity to work with an organization that values safety and operational excellence, and I am committed to driving long-term safe and sustainable growth initiatives for Patriot Rail."

"Jennifer brings business expertise and a strong understanding of the logistics environment to the Patriot Rail team," said Patriot CEO John E. Fenton. "Her managerial experience and understanding of the current business climate and customer needs makes her an asset to our team. We look forward to Jennifer further elevating Patriot Rail's performance to serve customer needs and growth goals."

Before joining Patriot Rail, Crotty served as National Account Manager at Milestone Equipment Holdings, where she onboarded customers including global 3PL providers, retailers, and manufacturers. She also served as the National Account Manager at Canadian Pacific Railway, where she focused on energy, chemicals, and plastics accounts, and as Regional Account Manager, handling a commodities portfolio of carload and intermodal traffic.

ABOUT PATRIOT RAIL COMPANY LLC

Patriot Rail operates 14 regional and freight short line railroads, a scenic rail excursion train, and rail- related services companies with over 600 total rail miles across the United States. Service capabilities include railcar storage, railcar repair and maintenance, railway clean-up and transfer, tank car cleaning and environmental services, contract switching, transloading, engineering services, excursion railroads, real estate, and track access.

ABOUT LAKESHORE RAILCARE AND TANKER SERVICES

Lakeshore Railcar & Tanker Services is a 36 acre, full-service, kosher certified, logistics support complex specializing in tank and hopper railcar cleaning. In addition to railcar wash, Lakeshore offers transloading, maintenance, Hazardous Materials (HM) testing, wastewater treatment services and railcar scrapping. Lakeshore is in East Chicago, IN approximately 20 miles southeast of downtown Chicago, IL.

Patriot Rail & Ports (PRNewsfoto/Patriot Rail Company LLC) (PRNewswire)

