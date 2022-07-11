BENIVO AND VIALTO PARTNERS TRANSFORM COST ESTIMATION TECHNOLOGY TO POWER THE FUTURE OF GLOBAL MOBILITY

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Today, Benivo and Vialto Partners announced the release of Smart Cost Estimates - A new, fully integrated tool on the Benivo platform that merges Vialto's market-leading global tax content and expertise with Benivo technology, AI and analytics. #SmartCostEstimates is designed for Global Mobility teams to do more with data, be more proactive and deliver more strategic insights than ever before. Watch the launch video at www.benivo.com/smart-cost-estimates .

Vialto Partners is a leading provider of globally integrated solutions supporting global workforce mobility, including immigration, tax, managed services, and technology. Benivo is the leading end-to-end, single platform solution for Global Mobility teams to manage their globally mobile workforce and programs. The Benivo Global Mobility Management Platform enables teams to manage HR-Employee-Vendor processes, power every relocation policy type from VIPs to core-flex, lump-sum, managed services and more, with an integrated global payment system to execute employee and service provider payments faster and more cost effectively than any alternative.

The new #SmartCostEstimates technology combines Vialto Partners' deep global expertise, datasets and technology with the Benivo system to:

Deliver superior calculation accuracy through AI and analytics

Powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Applies actual spend data to improve future estimate accuracy

Real-time estimate to actual tracking

Automatic alerts when spend thresholds are hit

Maximize flexibility for planning and what if scenarios

Unlimited calculations

Unlimited what-if scenarios

Instant results

Support for custom datasets and COLA from any data provider

Update default taxability of allowances and benefits to reflect company positions.

Includes market leading, quality global tax support from Vialto

Tax logic updates by market-leading tax professionals, support on demand

Support for Domestic and International One-Way Transfers, Long-Term Assignments and Short-Term Assignments

Hypo-Tax Calculations, Option to apply Tax Treaties and Totalization Agreements, Tax Residency Rule Support and more.

#SmartCostEstimates is now live on the Benivo platform and included at no additional charge with standard Benivo licences.

Join Benivo and Vialto Partners in back-to-back The View From The Top Shows, hosted by Benivo Strategy Director Brian Friedman to launch #SmartCostEstimates on Wednesday July 13th and Wednesday July 20th. Brian Friedman is a long-term industry veteran. He founded the Forum for Expatriate Management and now hosts Global Mobility's most popular live broadcast show every Wednesday at 8am Pacific, 11am Eastern, 4pm UK.

The July 13th 2022 show will provide an overview of the technology partnership between Benivo and Vialto Partners, followed by a deep-dive demo and Q&A session on July 20th 2022.

Nitzan Yudan, CEO at Benivo commented that "Cost estimates are a perfect example of how superior technology solutions can offer customers outstanding quality, significantly better value and overall lower costs compared to market alternatives. I am extremely proud of the work the Vialto Partners and Benivo teams have executed together to introduce a game-changing option for clients around the world. Please join our announcement shows and reach out to our teams to learn more."

Brian Friedman, Strategy Director at Benivo adds: "The fact that technology is more advanced in our consumer lives than our professional lives in Global Mobility is an anomaly that has long needed correction. The combination of Vialto Partners expertise and Big 4 pedigree with Benivo's technology capabilities is a leap in the right direction."

Shawn McGrath, Partner, notes "As we invest in transforming the mobility ecosystem to help multinational organisations create better mobility experiences, we appreciate the capabilities of technology disruptors like Benivo to help drive innovation and deliver client success. We are excited to work together to bring the next generation of global workforce technology solutions to market."

Learn more about #SmartCostEstimates, join the Benivo+Vialto launch shows audience and schedule private demos at www.benivo.com/smart-cost-estimates .

