EPAM Announces Date for Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

NEWTOWN, Pa., July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET, on Thursday, August 4, 2022, to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results. A news release containing these results will be issued before the call.

The conference call will be available live on the EPAM website at https://investors.epam.com. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register for the event. For those who cannot access the live webcast, a replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the website.

