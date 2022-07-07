Healthily survey finds cost of living crisis hitting American women's health hard

LONDON, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Women hit by the cost of living crisis are having to make difficult spending choices – at the expense of their health – a new survey has revealed.

Skipping meals to save money, drinking more alcohol, lying awake worrying about food and fuel bills, delaying medical treatment, dental appointments and even putting off starting a family, plus comfort eating because of stress and canceling gym memberships are just some of the ways the squeeze is affecting women's health and well-being.

Almost half (48%) of 1,000 American women aged 25 to 50 polled by the health platform Healthily admitted the cost of living crisis was negatively affecting their health, with 8 out of 10 (83%) reporting higher stress levels.

Making health cutbacks

The survey found the squeeze is forcing women across America to make cutbacks to spending on health, with:

33% delaying a medical treatment due to reduced pay or missed work opportunities

55% are delaying dental care and 31% are making medications last longer

49% of women switching to cheaper own brand medications

41% swapping supermarkets to buy cheaper food

46% canceling gym memberships

Less self-care for women

As well as cutting back on everyday basics, the cost of living crisis has seen many American women economizing on self-care and well-being spending.

81% are cutting back on treats for themselves

70% say they're economizing on beauty treatments and products

46% are swapping longer holidays for shorter mini breaks and almost half (47%) have canceled their holiday entirely

45% are reducing spend on vitamins and supplements

Daily worries include:

86% lying awake at night fretting about food costs - 81% worried about rising fuel bills

49% skipping meals to cut costs

40% had gone to a food bank

41% comfort eating due to stress

21% said they were also drinking more alcohol

17% said they were delaying starting a family because of the financial strain

Chief medical officer at Healthily, Professor Maureen Baker, says the survey reveals just how much the cost of living crisis is affecting not just spending habits but health in America.

"The women we spoke to are delaying dental treatment, cutting back on medical insurance and putting off starting a family – this shows how deeply the cost of living crisis is affecting women's health," says Professor Baker.

"Our survey revealed 8 out of 10 women feel the cost of living crisis is affecting their physical and mental health," she adds. "Very high numbers said these worries about money were leading to higher stress levels, which is concerning because stress can cause mental health and sleep problems.

"With the American healthcare system in crisis after COVID-19 and the economic strain we're all under, it's an especially worrying time for anyone concerned about their health or managing a long term illness," says Professor Baker.

Almost two thirds of women say they are lying awake worrying about the cost of living. "That lack of sleep can affect blood pressure and heart health as well, making it harder to manage a healthy lifestyle and keep weight under control," says Professor Baker.

"Our survey shows that almost half (49%) have skipped meals to save money and it's clear that skipping meals will have a very direct effect on your health including potential malnutrition and simply not having enough energy to look after yourself and your family.

"On top of this, with 45% cutting back spending on vitamins and supplements so there's a danger of women missing out on essentials such as vitamin D or iron," she concludes.

Healthily is a medically validated self-care health platform that includes a smart symptom checker and also offers free and practical recommendations to help people make decisions about their health and find solutions to support them.

For more information, visit https://www.livehealthily.com/cost-of-living/summary

