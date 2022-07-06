Five Decades of progress and leadership in cancer care and clinical research

FAIRFAX, Va., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Cancer Specialists is kicking off a yearlong celebration of 50 years of progress in cancer care and research, comprehensive cancer care, exceptional contributions to cancer research, and outstanding patient care.

Virginia Cancer Specialists will kick off a celebration of the landmark anniversary in July and continue throughout 2022 and 2023 at all ten offices throughout Northern Virginia and by showcasing its new Comprehensive Cancer Center in Fairfax, Virginia. In addition, the celebration will include 50th-anniversary web content, social media content featuring historical moments, a celebration, a 50th-anniversary video, and other events that will be announced throughout the year.

"In 1972, Virginia Cancer Specialists was founded with the mission of providing high-level oncology care in the community. Today, I am united with my 35 physician colleagues in medical, surgical, radiation oncology, and palliative care with nearly 500 employees as we celebrate 50 years of comprehensive, quality, and compassionate care," says Dr. Dipti Patel-Donnelly, Oncologist and Practice President, Virginia Cancer Specialists. "We're celebrating much more than the practice history. We're celebrating our providers, nurses, staff - and especially our patients who have allowed history to happen here at Virginia Cancer Specialists, "says Patel-Donnelly.

"Virginia Cancer Specialists has been an integral part of our community here for 50 years, making high-quality cancer care a reality while offering advanced and integrated solutions close to home." says Elise Powers, Executive Director, Virginia Cancer Specialists. "I am proud and humbled by our amazing team of clinicians, researchers, and everyone else who continually work together to shape the future of cancer care here in Northern Virginia. None of our accomplishments would have been possible without the contributions of those who came before us."

Dr. Arthur Kales founded a small practice dedicated to providing compassionate, state-of-the-art treatment for cancer and blood diseases in 1972, developing the groundwork for decades of research, new therapies, and future cures.

"The most important thing for our practice from day one has been patient care," said Dr. Kales. "I think we made patient care better for the community by really focusing on that."

Virginia Cancer Specialists has contributed to the local community in the Northern Virginia Region:

Throughout its history, the Virginia Cancer Specialists Research Institute has contributed scientific breakthroughs in understanding cancer science and treating the disease across all types of cancer. The Institute is internationally renowned for its equal commitment to cutting-edge research, Phase I studies, and excellent patient care. Since 1997, the team has grown from a research staff of 3 to more than 70 in 2022. As a result, it has become the largest of its kind in the Mid-Atlantic region. It has actively enrolled over 3,400 patients in clinical cancer studies, including breast, lung, brain, blood, solid tumors, and more.

Northern Virginia area to integrate a In 2011 Virginia Cancer Specialists became one of the first community practices in thearea to integrate a Hereditary Risk Assessment Program in the overall comprehensive care of oncology patients. The program helps provide individuals with information about their genetic profiles and cancer risk, empowering patients to make the most informed medical and lifestyle decisions in their care.

Since 2013, the Radiation Oncology program has grown to include the most advanced, cutting-edge treatments for cancer patients through state-of-the-art technologies and personalized care; it is also one of several centers in the United States that offers the highly targeted radioligand therapy for treatment of progressive, PSMA-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Virginia Cancer Specialists now includes cutting-edge surgical programs for Breast, Musculoskeletal and Thoracic Surgery.

Northern Virginia and adjacent regions, our institute has become the leader in providing multi-disciplinary care for patients with sarcomas. Since building a collaborative Sarcoma Institute and Program in 2015 in the densely populatedand adjacent regions, our institute has become the leader in providing multi-disciplinary care for patients with sarcomas.

Northern Virginia to integrate expert At Virginia Cancer Specialists, we are committed to providing first-in-class care for our patients. Virginia Cancer Specialists was the first oncology practice into integrate expert Palliative Care for patients, beginning in 2005 and expanding services in 2014. Palliative care is concurrent, synergistic care, to help patients live better throughout their cancer journey.

"Over the last few decades, Virginia Cancer Specialists' researchers have helped lead the way in personalized cancer treatment using precision medicine, targeted treatments and becoming a world leader in the fight against cancer," says Dr. Alexander I. Spira, Co-Director, Virginia Cancer Specialists Research Institute, Director of Thoracic and Phase I Programs.

About Virginia Cancer Specialists

Virginia Cancer Specialists is the largest comprehensive private cancer practice in Northern Virginia. It features a world-class treatment team fighting cancer and diseases of the blood, offering access to the most current treatment protocols, clinical trials, and comprehensive care. Its fully staffed, comprehensive clinical research program also includes a dedicated research facility for Phase I clinical trials – the Virginia Cancer Specialists Research Institute, the largest of its kind in the Mid-Atlantic region. The practice offers medical oncology, radiation oncology, musculoskeletal tumor surgery, breast surgery, thoracic surgery, genetic counseling, palliative care, oncology nurse navigators, oncology infusion nurses, oncology pharmacists, social workers, dietitians, and laboratory technicians. Virginia Cancer Specialists is part of the US Oncology Network. This collaboration unites the practice with more than 1,400 independent physicians and research and data from thousands of cancer patients in clinical trials across the country. Virginia Cancer Specialists also participates in clinical trials through US Oncology Research, which has played a role in more than 100 FDA-approved cancer therapies. The Network is supported by McKesson Corporation, a global leader in healthcare solutions.

For more information on Virginia Cancer Specialists, visit: VirginiaCancerSpecialists.com

