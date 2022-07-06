Four Seasons Resort Maui Wine & Food Classic Returns over Labor Day Weekend 2022

Luxury resort invites guests to a weekend of epicurean experiences with celebrity chefs and world-class vintners

WAILEA, Hawaii , July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaii's five-star, five-diamond Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea has announced the return of the Four Seasons Maui Wine & Food Classic this Labor Day Weekend, September 2-4, 2022. Developed in collaboration with "wine therapist to the stars," Christian Navarro, president and principal of Wally's Wine & Spirits, the weekend festivities offer guests the opportunity to connect with an all-star lineup of vintners and celebrity chefs.

The premier wine and food event will feature a roster of superstar chefs, including some of the West Coast's most luminary culinary figures: two-Michelin-star Chef Wolfgang Puck of Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group and Spago Maui, two-Michelin-star Chef Josiah Citrin of Melisse, and "Godfather of LA Dining" Chef Joachim Splichal, Founder of Patina Restaurant Group. Also joining the event are renowned Chef Rashida Holmes of Bridgetown Roti, Maui's very own James Beard nominated Chef Sheldon Simeon of Tinroof, Wally's Executive Chef Ryan Kluver, and Four Seasons Resort Maui culinary duo Executive Chef Michael Patria and Executive Pastry Chef Alexandre Chersouly.

Navarro's list of winemakers, champagne houses, and spirits include powerhouses such as Opus One, Shafer Vineyards, Patrimony, Champagne Laurent-Perrier, Champagne Billecart-Salmon, Marciano Estate, DAOU "Soul of a Lion," Aleksander Wine, El Cristiano, and more—perfectly curated to pair with the weekend of culinary events.

The Resort, lauded as a wine and food destination in the middle of the Pacific, looks forward to welcoming the nationally acclaimed lineup to its sunny shores. "We're excited to welcome such culinary giants and remarkable wine and spirits producers to work alongside our talented team of chefs and sommeliers," says Four Seasons Maui General Manager Ben Shank of this year's event, which was named Robb Report's "Best of the Best New Wine Festival" in 2019.

EVENT SCHEDULE (details are subject to change):

Wally's Starlight Lounge

Friday and Saturday, September 2 and 3, 2022, 5:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Specialty cocktails, fine wine, and Wally's signature bites under Maui's starry skies. Navarro's handpicked lineup includes El Cristiano tequila, Marciano Estate, DAOU "Soul of a Lion," and Aleksander Wine.

Opening Night Gala

Friday, September 2, 2022, 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

A grand tasting event on the Resort's spectacular Oceanfront Lawn featuring world-class wine, spirits, and the complete roster of visiting and Four Seasons Maui chefs. An intimate evening, guests and vintners will mix and mingle over extraordinary epicurean fare.

Lunch with Chef Rashida Holmes

Saturday, September 3, 2022, 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Caribbean charm meets Maui. Guests are invited to a seaside toes-in-the-sand pop-up lunch experience with Bridgetown Roti's acclaimed Chef-Owner, Rashida Holmes. Tapping into her family roots with eclectic and mouth-watering Caribbean flavors that she describes as "a love letter to West Indian street food" has drawn critical culinary acclaim from the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Bon Appetit, and the Los Angeles Times, to name a select few.

The Icons Wine Dinners

Saturday, September 3, 2022, 6:00 p.m.

LA's most iconic chefs pair up with select wineries to present break-out dinners across the Resort's stunning venues. Guests will choose from the following exclusive options:

Chef Wolfgang Puck featuring Opus One

Chef Josiah Citrin featuring Patrimony

Chef Joachim Splichal featuring Shafer Vineyards

Brunch & Bubbles

Sunday, September 4, 2022, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

An elegant al fresco Champagne brunch features Laurent-Perrier and Billecart-Salmon, paired with an indulgent menu of brunch classics with a local twist by Four Seasons Maui Executive Chef Michael Patria and Executive Pastry Chef Alexandre Chersouly.

Ticket and Accommodations Information

Tickets are available for the Opening Night Gala, The Icons Dinners, and Brunch & Bubbles. Wally's Starlight Lounge and Lunch with Chef Rashida Holmes are available on a first-come-first-served basis. Accommodations must be reserved separately. Visit fourseasons.com/mauiclassic for more information.

Sponsors for the Four Seasons Maui Wine & Food Classic include Lugano Diamonds, NetJets, and Big Green Egg.

About Four Seasons Resort Maui: Maui's iconic Forbes Five-Star resort is nestled on 15 acres of the breathtaking Wailea Coast. The 383-room oceanfront property is world-renowned for its comfortable opulence, impeccable service, luxurious amenities, and for living in harmony with its environment and community. The resort in Maui is also home to one of the nation's top-rated spas committed to wellness and three of Hawai'i's most acclaimed restaurants—Ferraro's Bar e Ristorante, Spago Maui and DUO Steak and Seafood. This sophisticated home away from home caters to the needs and interests of all generations—offering world-class activities and one-of-a-kind Unforgettable Experiences, a museum quality art collection, three pools overlooking the azure-blue Pacific Ocean including an adults-only Serenity Pool with exclusive Missoni-designed cabanas, and more. Four Seasons Resort Maui, a Hawaiian vacation destination geared to action adventurers, those guests wishing to practice the fine art of doing nothing at all, and everyone in between.

About Wally's Wine & Spirits

Since 1968, Wally's has been a landmark in the world of fine wine. Wally's has continued to trail blaze the wine, spirits, and culinary scene with Wally's Beverly Hills , Wally's Santa Monica and Wally's Las Vegas, a unique retail and restaurant experience combining an unrivalled selection of wine and spirits, delicious food, and first class service.

