ENERGY SERVICES OF AMERICA ANNOUNCES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

HUNTINGTON, W.Va., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Services of America (the "Company" or "Energy Services") (NASDAQ: ESOA), announced that the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") authorized a share repurchase program (the "Share Repurchase Program" or "Program"), pursuant to which the Company may, from time to time, purchase shares of its common stock for an aggregate repurchase not to exceed 1,000,000 shares, which is approximately 6.0% of its outstanding common stock. The Program has no expiration date and will begin after the Company's next earnings release in August 2022.

The Share Repurchase Program will permit shares to be repurchased in open market or private transactions, through block trades, and pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities and Exchange Commission. Repurchases will be made at management's discretion at prices management considers to be attractive and in the best interests of both the Company and its shareholders, subject to the availability of stock, general market conditions, the trading price of the stock, alternative uses for capital, and the Company's financial performance. Open market purchases will be conducted in accordance with the limitations set forth in Rule 10b-18 of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and other applicable legal requirements. The Share Repurchase Program does not obligate the Company to purchase any particular number of shares, and there is no guarantee as to the exact number of shares to be repurchased by the Company.

Douglas Reynolds, President, commented on the announcement. "This Program demonstrates the Board's confidence in our Company's financial position and our commitment to maximizing value for our shareholders. It also reinforces the confidence that we have in our long-term growth plans and earnings potential."

About Energy Services

Energy Services of America Corporation (NASDAQ: ESOA), headquartered in Huntington, WV, is a contractor and service company that operates primarily in the mid-Atlantic and Central regions of the United States and provides services to customers in the natural gas, petroleum, water distribution, automotive, chemical, and power industries. Energy Services employs 700+ employees on a regular basis. The Company's core values are safety, quality, and production.

Certain statements contained in the release including, without limitation, the words "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "expects" or words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, general economic and business conditions, changes in business strategy or development plans, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, the integration of acquired business and other factors referenced in this release. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events or developments.

View original content:

SOURCE Energy Services of America