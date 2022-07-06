DFI Receives Greenhouse Gas Inventory Certification and is Moving Towards Energy Transition

TAIPEI, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DFI Inc. (2397), the world's leading embedded motherboard and industrial computer brand announced that the company had received ISO 14064-1 certification for greenhouse gas inventory from an international third party this year. Stemming from its mission to protect the Earth and achieve sustainable corporate management, DFI has conducted carbon inventories for three consecutive years. DFI is responding to the Taiwan 2050 net-zero carbon policy through action and working towards energy transitions.

The harsh effects of climate change have been proven by science. Therefore, the climate has become a highly significant global issue. Net-zero emissions have become a prominent part of corporations. In response to the international net-zero trend, the National Development Council (NDC) announced "Taiwan's Pathway to Net-Zero Emissions in 2050 and General Strategy Description" this year.

The NDC stated that the pathway to net-zero emissions in 2050 is based on the four primary directions of "Energy Transition," "Industrial Transition," "Lifestyle Transition," and "Social Transition." To respond to the net-zero emissions by 2050 goal, in addition to conducting ISO 14064-1 greenhouse gas inventory certification, DFI is also planning to implement ISO 50001 energy management certification in the future to ensure the tracking of greenhouse gas emissions. In terms of the head offices, emissions in 2021 were reduced by around 12 tons compared to the base year of 2019.

The President of DFI, Alexander Su, expressed that DFI regards sustainability as its responsibility and hopes to promote energy transitions externally. DFI aims to help companies implement energy conservation and carbon reduction to reduce corporate operations' impact on the natural environment. Through industrial computers with high computing power and wide temperature and voltage ranges, the products can be used in solar power, wind power generation, automotive computers, and charging pylons, allowing the company to provide solutions for green energy, electric vehicles, and energy needs.

The wave of new infrastructure brought on by global production automation and the digital transformation will make smart applications a long-term, rigid demand. DFI will work with its group partners and subsidiaries to implement various energy-saving and carbon-reducing operations and improve energy efficiency. While fulfilling its social responsibilities, DFI will help companies accelerate their transformations and deployments and satisfy their foundational needs. The company will continue innovating and improving production capacity to seize new market opportunities.

