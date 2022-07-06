Aleut Awarded Contract on GSA 8(a) STARS III Government-wide Acquisition Contract

RESTON, Va., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ARS Aleut Services, LLC (Aleut) has been awarded a place on the third and final cohort of the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) 8(a) Streamlined Technology Acquisition Resource for Services (STARS) III – a/k/a "8(a) STARS III." This best-in-class, small business set-aside, government-wide acquisition contract (GWAC) provides the government with flexible access to customized information technology (IT) solutions from a large, diverse pool of 8(a) industry partners.

"We are thrilled to offer our federal customers the flexibility, ease-of-use, and contracting advantages of 8(a) STARS III," said Aleut's General Manager, Mark Gragg. "Participation in this program will provide the underserved communities that we represent with additional opportunities and improve equity, inclusion, and accessibility to the federal marketplace."

The GWAC allows government agencies to streamline their acquisition processes and obtain cutting edge solutions to accomplish IT missions, while simultaneously enhancing equitable access to the federal marketplace for small and disadvantaged businesses. The scope includes a range of services from simple to complex and services-based solutions such as IT help-desk support, information assurance, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence.

8(a) STARS III was awarded with a five-year base period through July 1, 2026, followed by a three-year option which will run until July 1, 2029. As such, the contract provides opportunities for long-term solutions for contracting officers, providing flexibility to accommodate extended periods of performance.

Aleut, a Small Business Administration (SBA) certified 8(a) program participant and small disadvantaged business based in Reston, Virginia, is prepared to support the 8(a) STARS III scope with subject-matter expertise including DevSecOps, Agile Transformation, Application Modernization, Cloud Services, Platform Services, Data Management and ERP.

541412 – Computer Systems Design Services will serve as the Primary North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) code for the contract. However, anything that is IT service(s) in nature has the potential to fall within the contract scope.

The 8(a) STARS III GWAC provides numerous benefits to federal customers including expanding capabilities for emerging technologies, support both inside and outside the continental United States, and limited protestability up to $10 million dollars.

ABOUT ALEUT

ARS Aleut Services, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aleut Federal, LLC, a holding company for federal subsidiaries of The Aleut Corporations (TAC). TAC was one of 13 original Alaska Native Corporations established under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA), passed by the U.S. Congress in 1971.

